34.1 C
Athens
June 21, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Virtual περιήγηση στο Μουσείο Τηλεπικοινωνιών Ομίλου ΟΤΕ…

«Καμπανάκι» για ύφεση στις ΗΠΑ από Goldman,…

Fuel Pass 2: Πώς η επιδότηση θα…

Twitter board unanimously approves Elon Musk’s $44B…

Σχοινάς: Η εποχή της ευρωπαϊκής αθωότητας έχει…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Απόστρατοι αξιωματικοί καταγγέλλουν τη Συμφωνία των…

Αύξηση μισθού για τους υπαλλήλους της Κομισιόν

Λίντνερ: Προτεραιότητα η μείωση του πληθωρισμού

Τσίπρας: Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης δραπετεύει με εκλογές…

Η Παγώνη σκέφτεται να κατέβει υποψήφια στις…

Image default
Greek News

Twitter board unanimously approves Elon Musk’s $44B takeover bid

Twitter’s board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

Shares rose about 3% to $38.98 before the opening bell Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 per-share that Musk has offered for each share.

The company’s stock last reached that level on April 5 when it offered Musk a seat on the board before he had offered to buy all of Twitter.

source nypost.com

Σχετικα αρθρα

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms win 15 out of 15, the absolute 100% & 514 international awards

admin

Gazprom to cut off gas to Greece from tomorrow until June 27th

admin

The Washington Post: In energy-strapped Europe, coal gets a Greek encore

admin

Official end for the enhanced surveillance for Greece after 12 years

admin

Unemployment rate rises to 13.8% in Greece

admin

Farewell, Internet Explorer (infographic)

admin

Global Bear Markets: How Deep Is Your Loss? (infographic)

admin

Greek inflation soars to 29-year high at over 11%

admin

Crude oil breaks $120 mark

admin

Deutsche Telekom: Relocating its hub from St. Petersburg to Thessaloniki

admin

Bloomberg: Power links to Europe get new life in push to cut Russian energy

admin

Vyron Vasileiadis / V Group: Dynamic growth in the environmental and energy sector with €40 million invested in 2022

admin