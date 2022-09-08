27.3 C
September 8, 2022
Browsing Not Buying – Which countries look but not purchase? (infographic)

Online shopping is the exception, online window shopping is the rule. This is the result of a study by analysts at e-commerce. According to the study, the proportion of store visits that lead to a purchase is just 2.4 percent in the United States. And that is still a comparatively high value, as a look at this infographic shows. In 33 of the 57 markets surveyed, the figure is between 1.0 and 1.9 percent, and in ten other countries, the proportion is even lower.

The undisputed leader is the Netherlands with three percent. The purchase rate only really comes close in the United Kingdom (2.9 percent) and Switzerland (2.6 percent). At the other end of the scale, Nigeria has the lowest figure, with a mere 0.5 percent – followed by Pakistan and Indonesia at 0.7 percent.

