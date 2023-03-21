17.3 C
Greek News

Rhodes turning into a digital Nomad hub with a collaboration between CISCO and the South Aegean Region

CISCO and the South Aegean Region presented the joint roadmap of actions which highlights Rhodes as a hybrid work destination by hosting 17 fully remote Cisco employees, from all over Europe, for 3 months, from March 2nd to May 31, 2023.

For the South Aegean Region, this is another collaboration that is part of the wider strategy of promoting the islands of the South Aegean. The strategy includes collaboration with the leading representatives per sector and puts the South Aegean islands in the spotlight in sectors such as Tourism, Innovation, and Sustainable Development. In particular, through Cisco’s digital nomad hosting program from various European countries, Rhodes is presented as a “smart” digital island and an integrated destination for attracting remote workers around the world.

A critical parameter of the program is aimed at connecting these highly qualified individuals from a technological point of view with the place, the agencies, and the society at large making their integration into the local community seamless through a living relationship of mutual cooperation.

The digital nomads, stay in fully equipped apartments in the city, using state-of-the-art technology tools and applications with 5 workplaces, the Dodecanese Chamber of Commerce, the South Aegean Region Offices, the Development Organization of the South Aegean Region – K2, the Dodecanese Technical Chamber and the Museum of Modern Greek Art of Rhodes will be able to develop their creativity, producing substantial work. The city of Rhodes will be an integral part of the daily life of the nomads, forming an essential dynamic of business development and extroversion.

With a central message “All roads lead to Rhodes”, the two partners are turning the island of Rhodes into a place of hospitality with a series of projects and collaborations with local bodies, as well as its business and professional community place.

