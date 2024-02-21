How much did Greeks spend on their trips abroad and foreign visitors to Greece in 2023

Both the spending of Greeks on their trips abroad in 2023 and the spending of foreign visitors on their holidays in Greece were at high levels, according to the analysis of data released today by the Bank of Greece.

In detail, Greeks on their trips outside the country in 2023 spent 2.46 billion euros, up from 1.92 billion euros in 2022 and 1.11 billion euros in 2021.

Despite the significant increase, Greeks’ travel spending abroad last year did not exceed the record spending (2.74 billion euros) recorded in 2019.

Also, Greek travel spending to international destinations in December 2023 reached 229.2 million euros from 176.3 million euros in the same month of 2022 and 112.7 million euros in December 2021.

In addition, aggregate data from the Bank of Greece for 2023 confirmed the record travel receipts from foreign visitors achieved by the country in 2023, surpassing the levels of 2019.

Thus, for 2023, travel receipts increased by 15.7% reaching 20.46 billion euros from 17.43 billion euros in 2022 and 10.5 billion euros in 2021.

Also, foreign visitor arrivals last year showed an increase of 17.6% compared to 2022.

In December 2023, travel receipts increased by 41.5% reaching 344.2 million euros from 243.1 million euros in the same month of 2022 and 186.1 million euros in December 2021.

Also, tourist arrivals from abroad in 2023 increased by 32% compared to the same month in 2022.

At 18.91 billion euros, the turnover of accommodation and restaurants in 2023.

Moreover, the turnover of the country’s accommodation and restaurants also recorded a significant increase in 2023, according to current data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority.

In detail, the turnover of businesses in the accommodation sector last year amounted to 9.68 billion euros, an increase of 10.1% compared to 2022, when it stood at 8.79 billion euros.

Similarly, the turnover of enterprises in the restaurant services sector amounted to €9.23 billion, an increase of 9.6% compared to 2022, when it stood at €8.42 billion.

For the enterprises of the accommodation sector of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of the year 2023 of more than 1%, the highest increase in turnover between 2023 and 2022 was observed in the Regional Units of Zakynthos (21.7%) and Halkidiki (19.4%), while a decrease was recorded in the Regional Units of Mykonos (10.9%) and Thira (3%).

For enterprises in the catering services sector of the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover in 2023 of more than 1%, the highest increase in turnover between 2023 and 2022 was observed in the Regional Units of Corinth (21.3%) and Zakynthos (21%), while a decrease (2.9%) was recorded in the Regional Unit of Mykonos.

Cumulatively for businesses in the accommodation and food services sectors, turnover in 2023 amounted to 18.91 billion euros, an increase of 9.9% compared to 2022, when it was 17.21 billion euros.

See Also:

Postal vote: the registration platform for the European elections has opened – Instructions for voters

For businesses in the Regional Units with a contribution to total turnover in 2023 of more than 1%, the largest increase in turnover between 2023 and 2022 was observed in the Regional Units of Zakynthos (21.5%) and Halkidiki (16.4%), while a decrease was recorded in the Regional Units of Mykonos (8.1%) and Thira (2.1%).

Performance in accommodation and food services in the fourth quarter of 2023

In the accommodation and food services sector as a whole, turnover in the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to 1.31 billion euros, an increase of 14.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, when it stood at 1.51 billion euros.

For enterprises in the Regional Units with a contribution to the total turnover of the year 2023 of more than 1%, the largest increase in turnover in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was observed in the Regional Unit of Kos (28.6%) and the smallest increase (3.8%) was recorded in the Regional Unit of Kefallinia, while a decrease was recorded in the Regional Unit of Thira (2.7%) and Mykonos (1.7%).

In the total number of enterprises in the catering services sector, turnover in the fourth quarter of 2023 amounted to 1.98 billion euros, an increase of 6.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, when it had amounted to 1.86 billion euros.

For enterprises in the Regional Units with a contribution to total turnover in 2023 of more than 1%, the largest increase in turnover in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was observed in the Regional Unit of Corfu (12.5%) and the smallest increase (2.2%) was recorded in the Regional Unit of Rethymno, while the largest decrease was recorded in the Regional Unit of Magnesia (6%).