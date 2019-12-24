12.3 C
Athens
December 24, 2019
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Retail store Christmas shopping hours in Athens

Live το ταξίδι του Άγιου Βασίλη: Ιστοσελίδα…

Ευχές για άλλη μια πενταετία στο προεδρικό…

Τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία Δένδια-Τσαβούσογλου

ΑΑΔΕ: Σήμερα η εκκαθάριση για τη μείωση…

Μητσοτάκης για Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας: Βουνό είχα…

Κωστής Χατζηδάκης: Χτίζουμε συνασπισμό νομιμότητας στη νοτιοανατολική…

Παρατείνονται για 6 μήνες οι μειωμένοι συντελεστές…

Τηλεφωνική επικοινωνία Δένδια – Τσαβούσογλου

Ομέρ Τσελίκ: Θα χρησιμοποιήσουμε σκληρές δυνάμεις στη…

Image default
Greek News

Retail store Christmas shopping hours in Athens

With a partly cloudy weather forecast for Athens and temperatures ranging between 9-14 Celsius, Athenians will enjoy their shopping on Christmas Eve.

The stores will be open on Sunday, December 29, while on Thursday, January 2, 2020, as is customary, retail stores will remain closed.

In detail, the schedule:

Tuesday 24/12/2019 09:00 – 18:00

Wednesday 25/12/2019 CLOSED

Thursday 26/12/2019 CLOSED

Friday 27/12/2019 09.00 – 21.00

Saturday 28/12/2019 09:00 – 18:00

Sunday 29/12/2019 11:00 – 18:00

Monday 30/12/2019 09:00 – 21:00

Tuesday 31/12/2019 09:00 – 18:00

Wednesday 1/1/2020 CLOSED

Σχετικα αρθρα

Where do people pay the highest income tax around the world? (infographic)

admin

Where cash is still “king” (infographic)

admin

Athens awaiting key economic reports

admin

Greek banks promise to ‘freeze’ hikes in transaction fees

admin

Handelsblatt: Foreign demand on real estate in Greece booming

admin

Cyprus, Malta lead EU ranking of $1.6 trillion assets held offshore!

admin

Greece: Early IMF repayment completed

admin

Bank of Greece projects 2.4% growth in 2020

admin

Syros’ Shipyard inaugurated under New York-based ONEX

admin

Trade War Causes $31 Billion Drop in Chinese Imports to US (infographic)

admin

EU court rules Airbnb not bound by French real estate law

admin

Turkey state banks prop up Lira ahead of Syria incursion

admin

Greece’s ancient power is in crisis on climate-cost collision

admin

Greek debt reduction in absolute numbers begins

admin

Growth in Greece slightly better for 2020 at 2.3%, EC Autumn report forcecasts

admin

Primary budget surplus over double the forecast for 10-month term

admin

Mobile ad spending to surpass desktop by 2022 (infographic)

admin

Instagram vs. YouTube vs. Facebook: Which is the best for marketing? (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign