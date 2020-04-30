18.2 C
Athens
April 30, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

FinMin Staikouras details second phase of measures…

IGI Poseidon finalizes tendering procedure for offshore…

Κοροναϊός: Ακόμη 334 νέοι θάνατοι στη Γαλλία

Ξέφυγε ο Μπολσονάρο: Κατηγορεί τον ΠΟΥ ότι…

Γερμανική οδηγία με συνέπειες για τον ελληνικό…

Κοροναϊός: Παγκόσμιος τηλεμαραθώνιος για τη χρηματοδότηση εμβολίου…

Μέρκελ: Τα ταξίδια εντός Ευρώπης δεν βρίσκονται…

Υπηρεσίες πληροφοριών των ΗΠΑ : Ο κοροναϊός…

Κορωνοϊός – Ισπανία: Χειροκροτήματα για τους γιατρούς…

ΗΠΑ: Ο Μπάιντεν, το Alzheimer και… «η μπάτσος του…

Image default
Greek News

IGI Poseidon finalizes tendering procedure for offshore sections of EastMed

IGI Poseidon has finalized tendering procedure for the engineering, procurement, construction, transport, installation and pre-commissioning (EPCI) of the four offshore sections of EastMed natural gas pipeline, with a length of 1,470 km and budgeted at 3.0 billion euros.

DEPA, Greece’s Public Gas Company, has a 50 pct equity stake in IGI Poseidon.

The EastMed-Poseidon Pipeline Project will direct connect the East Mediterranean gas to Europe through a dedicated pipeline from the Levantine Basin to Cyprus, Greece and Italy. It will redress the decline of domestic sources in North Europe and complete the gas infrastructures system in South Europe.

For its contribution to the European Union’s objectives on energy security and diversification of sources and routes, the project has been confirmed as a Project of Common Interest and its development is supported by EU Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) grants.

See Also:

Exotic creature in Antarctica has survived more than 30 Ice Ages!

Greek Environment and Energy Minister Costis Hatzidakis, commenting on this development, said that EastMed is a pipeline of strategic importance, not only for Greece, but for all of Europe. “This new invitation pleases us particularly, as it certifies that the implementation of the project progresses despite the big turmoil caused by the pandemic on global economy and and the energy market,” he said.

Source: amna

Σχετικα αρθρα

The 10 most innovative countries in the world (infographic)

admin

US, China have reached partial agreements that could pave way to truce in ongoing trade war

admin

Aegean Airlines to enter Hellinikon – Urban Development Project with €20 million

admin

Coronavirus: Business loans “freeze” for six months

admin

COVID-19 crisis threatens to double Turkey’s unemployed

admin

Wimbledon set to get a $141-million-payout due to Covid-19 lockdown

admin

PM Mitsotakis lauds historic 10-year-bond low

admin

Exxon Mobil suspends drilling activities in the Cypriot EEZ

admin

Bitcoin devours more electricity than Switzerland (infographic)

admin

Instagram vs. YouTube vs. Facebook: Which is the best for marketing? (infographic)

admin

Draghi: Greece to be in QE if progress continues

admin

New Zealand becomes the first country to legalise cryptocurrency salaries

admin

European Commission approves 1.2 billion euros to support Greek economy

admin

Is Germany heading into a recession? (infographic)

admin

China files case against US Tariffs at WTO amid Trade War

admin

Greece enters the markets with a 15-year bond

admin

The best countries to do business (infographic)

admin

Coronavirus set to impact tech industry shipments (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign