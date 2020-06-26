American interest for the Elefsina shipyards

The official letter of interest for the acquisition of Elefsina shipyards through ONEX Shipyards was sent to the Minister of Development, Mr. Adonis Georgiadis, by the CEO of the US State Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Mr. Adam Boehler.

The DFC is essentially the financial arm for US strategic investment abroad.

What is interesting in Mr. Boehler’s letter, in addition to formalizing the US interest in the Elefsina shipyards in confirmation of the strategic aspirations of Greece, is one of the proposed uses of the shipyards.

This is because in his letter he states that the objective is to create a Hub to support and provide services to the liquefied natural gas shipments from the USA and the W. Africa to Greece and the Western Balkans that will ensure regional energy independence.

