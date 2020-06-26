24.6 C
Athens
June 27, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

ΗΠΑ : Πολλαπλάσιος ο πραγματικός αριθμός των…

Βρετανία : Για διασπορά του κοροναϊού κατηγορείται…

Ινδία: Κλίνες από χαρτόνι για τους ασθενείς…

Wall Street: «Βουτιά» των δεικτών μετά την…

American interest for the Elefsina shipyards

Η μάχη Τουρκίας – Αιγύπτου για τη…

«Χάρτα του Οργανισμού Ηνωμένων Εθνών»: 75 χρόνια…

Ο κοροναϊός επιτίθεται αδυσώπητα στον πλανήτη –…

Γλασκώβη: Σε ξενοδοχείο προσφύγων η επίθεση –…

Γιατί επείγεται το Ισραήλ να προσαρτήσει αραβικά…

Image default
Greek News

American interest for the Elefsina shipyards

The official letter of interest for the acquisition of Elefsina shipyards through ONEX Shipyards was sent to the Minister of Development, Mr. Adonis Georgiadis, by the CEO of the US State Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Mr. Adam Boehler.

The DFC is essentially the financial arm for US strategic investment abroad.

What is interesting in Mr. Boehler’s letter, in addition to formalizing the US interest in the Elefsina shipyards in confirmation of the strategic aspirations of Greece, is one of the proposed uses of the shipyards.

This is because in his letter he states that the objective is to create a Hub to support and provide services to the liquefied natural gas shipments from the USA and the W. Africa to Greece and the Western Balkans that will ensure regional energy independence.

See Also:

US Supreme Court OKs government’s quick removal of immigrants who cross border illegally

Σχετικα αρθρα

Turkey held talks with US on possible Fed swap line

admin

The charges abolished by the 4 Greek systemic banks

admin

IMF predicts shocking 10% recession for Greece in 2020 due Covid-19 crisis

admin

Banks to raise limit for contactless card payments until May 31

admin

The 10 cities in the world with the highest risk of housing bubbles (infographic)

admin

Coronavirus: OECD Slashes Forecast for World Economy (infographic)

admin

Is Working From Home a Privilege? (infographic)

admin

“There is a special symbolism if investments in Greece are also made by Greeks”

admin

“Greece is coming back!”: PM Mitsotakis tweets on Fitch upgrade

admin

Greece records largest drop in house prices and rents in Europe during last 12 years

admin

Trump declares victory as US unemployment unexpectedly drops to 13.3%

admin

Turkey offers fresh money to companies, seeks donations for the poor amid coronavirus crisis

admin

US crude plunges by 14%

admin

The first LNG bunkering vessel in Greece and East Med – Deal signed by DEPA and European Investment Bank

admin

The Mobile Takeover Continues (infographic)

admin

Central Council of Modern Monuments green lights Elliniko mixed-use project

admin

Hellenic Chamber of Hotels presents relief proposals for after the pandemic

admin

Tax statement submission deadline extended to July 29

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign