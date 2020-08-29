27.3 C
Athens
August 29, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

If you invested $1.000 in Gold 10…

«Ο κοροναϊός είναι ένα μεγάλο ψέμα», διαδηλώσεις…

ΗΠΑ: Η στιγμή που ο κυκλώνας «Λόρα»…

Τσαβούσογλου: Άλλους τρεις μήνες στην ανατολική Μεσόγειο…

Πώς σχολιάζουν διεθνολόγοι και οικονομολόγοι τη λίστα…

Σε «καραντίνα» και το Καρναβάλι του Νότινγκ…

Σε ένα μήνα 21 κροίσοι κέρδισαν ποσό…

Μεγάλες διαδηλώσεις στην Ευρώπη για την… «ιατρική…

Νέο παραλήρημα Μπαχτσελί: «Θέμα χρόνου η σύγκρουση…

Προσεχώς εκτίναξη στην αγορά των έξυπνων φορετών…

Image default
Greek News

If you invested $1.000 in Gold 10 years ago here’s what it would be worth right now

The price of gold fluctuates but historically over the long term, it trends higher. At the time of writing, the 10-year increase is 55.67%.

This means that if you invested $1,000 in gold 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,550 today.

Additionally, reviewing the pricing trends for 2020, you can see that gold prices spiked during the global pandemic as investors favored commodities over stocks. This is a typical trend during economic downturns and times of uncertainty.

Let’s take a closer look at the returns and risks of investing in gold and considerations for including it in your investment portfolio.

Lack of Return

An investment in gold might seem promising until you compare it to the S&P 500. The index which tracks 500 of America’s biggest companies provided a 196.9% return over the last 10 years. That means if you had invested $1,000 in the S&P 500 10 years ago, you’d now have $3,362. That’s substantially more than gold.

See Also:

Chadwick Boseman: Marvel’s “Black Panther” has died at the age of 43 (video)

Harry Maguire’s account in BBC interview labelled “ridiculous” & “insulting” as Man. United star refuses to apologize

However, some investors consider gold to be more of a “safe haven” than the stock market. With no transfer of risk, there is no risk premium with gold, which is expected to retain its real value over time. That comes at a price. Investments considered lower risk like bonds and gold typically return less than riskier securities. It also doesn’t achieve the level of asset diversification you’d get from a robo-advisor.

Read more: Benzinga

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greek Tourism: Favorable sector for Chinese investments

admin

Turkish tourism collapses under the pressure of the coronavirus impact

admin

The charges abolished by the 4 Greek systemic banks

admin

Up to 90% cancellations for yacht charters in Greece

admin

German Carmakers to Profit Most From Trade Truce with US (infographic)

admin

Where do people pay the highest income tax around the world? (infographic)

admin

Watch PM Mitsotakis’s interview on Bloomberg TV (video)

admin

Shopping malls to reopen in Greece on Monday, 2 weeks earlier than the original date

admin

Predicted Hard-Brexit Job Losses Across Europe (infographic)

admin

30% of Athens International Airport (AIA) up for sale – Large investors have expressed interest

admin

Lufthansa to resume flights to Greece in mid-June

admin

Panic in international banks, they want to get rid of the Turkish lira

admin

Kodak’s stock triples as company announces pandemic plan to start making pharmaceutical ingredients

admin

Energean buys Total’s share of Ionian Sea’s Block 2

admin

Unicredit: Greek GDP to shrink 16% in 2020 – Economy to recover (+12%) in 2021

admin

Greece to suffer 9.7% recession in 2020, but record a 7.9% recovery in 2021: EC summer forecast

admin

PM Mitsotakis urges investors to choose Greece at CFR event

admin

9th “Greek Investment Forum in New York”

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign