December 12, 2020
New ‘click away’ to take effect for retail store purchases

The new ‘click away’ method of shopping at retail stores will take effect from tomorrow, December 13. The measure will last until Thursday, January 7, due to the overload of couriers, meaning that purchases will be made only via the ‘click away’.

In other words, retail sales will be allowed through an online pre-purchase with customers collecting their products in person from outside the store.

The order will be made either via e-shop or by phone, and payment will be made either electronically or by POS, outside the store. The order will be received by one person at a specific time and with an electronic receipt.

