14 C
Athens
February 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κορωνοϊός: Το Μεξικό παρέλαβε τις πρώτες 200.000…

Ηλιόπουλος: Βαριές οι πολιτικές ευθύνες του Μητσοτάκη…

Σημαντικά τα περιθώρια ανόδου για το Χ.Α.

Οι δηλώσεις του Elon Musk για το…

Η επιτάχυνση των εκκρεμών συντάξεων του ΝΑΤ…

ΙΟΒΕ: Πόσο άλλαξε η αγορά εργασίας την…

Vivartia: Οι μέτοχοι ανάβουν το «πράσινο» φως…

Οφειλές : Πώς μπορείτε να εξοφλήσετε τα…

Θεοχάρης στους FT: Να κινηθεί ταχύτερα η…

Δυναμιτίζει το κλίμα η Τουρκία: Βγάζει 87…

Image default
Greek News

The Pandemic’s Uneven Effect on Consumer Spending in the US (infographic)

When the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in the United States in March, forcing widespread lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus, consumer spending fell off a cliff. Following an abysmal April, which saw spending levels down more than 18 percent compared to January, personal consumption expenditure started to recover, however, coming within 1.75 percent of pre-pandemic levels in October before edging down slightly in November and December.

That’s only half the story though, as the following chart, based on data from U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, illustrates. While spending on goods quickly recovered from the initial shock, returning to growth as early as June, consumer spending on services is still more than 5 percent off pre-pandemic levels.

The reasoning behind these numbers is straightforward: as the pandemic severely limited people’s option to spend money on services, e.g. restaurant visits, travel and other leisure activities either restricted or advised against, they shifted their spending to physical goods, trying to adjust to life with the coronavirus.

And while it’s certainly positive to see overall spending levels recover relatively quickly, especially considering that 10 million Americans are still jobless, the sluggish recovery of consumer spending on services is cause for concern. After all, the United States is a service economy, as a look at the composition of the U.S. GDP reveals: in 2019, personal consumption expenditure on services accounted for 47 percent of the gross domestic product, making it by far the biggest contributor to the country’s economic output.

source statista

Infographic: The Pandemic's Uneven Effect on Consumer Spending | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Elon Musk makes more profit from bitcoin than Tesla sales

admin

Greek trade deficit with Turkey up in January-September 2020

admin

China didn’t become more Western, the West is becoming more Chinese – Analysis

admin

Minimum wages globally – Where is Greece (infographic)

admin

South Korea leads world in innovation as US exits Top Ten (Index)

admin

The Most Innovative Economies in the World (infographic)

admin

Amazon Leads $130-Billion Cloud Market (infographic)

admin

Amazon’s Incredible Long-Term Growth (infographic)

admin

How COVID-19 Hurt Car Markets Worldwide (infographic)

admin

Reddit vs. Wall Street: The GameStop Saga (infographic)

admin

Apple Grows Across the Board (infographic)

admin

Greece raises 3.5 billion euros from bond issue

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign