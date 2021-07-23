26.4 C
Athens
July 23, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Σακελλαροπούλου: Το Σύνταγμα δεν αναγνωρίζει η ελευθερία…

Με άρθρο του Συντάγματος απαντά ο Μητσοτάκης…

ΤΑΙΠΕΔ: Ανάδειξη πλειοδοτών για τέσσερα ακίνητα των…

Ινδία: Τουλάχιστον 18 νεκροί εξαιτίας των βροχοπτώσεων

Σπίτια από 2 ευρώ σε χωριό της…

Κεραμέως: Καλούμε εκπαιδευτικούς, φοιτητές και παιδιά άνω…

ΕΕ: «Πράσινο φως» από Επίτροπο Βοϊτσεχόφσκι για…

Εγκρίθηκαν επιπλέον 100 εκατ. ευρώ από την…

Γερμανία: Ο φακός «τσάκωσε» ρεπόρτερ να πασαλείβεται…

Τσίπρας: Να σταματήσει ο Μητσοτάκης το έγκλημα…

Image default
Greek News

Bill Gates and George Soros reportedly team to buy UK Coronavirus Testing Company

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is believed to have teamed up with George Soros and his Economic Development Fund in a deal to buy Mologic, a UK-based company that has developed a 10-minute coronavirus test, The Telegraph writes.

Their consortium will reportedly invest nearly £30 mln into Mologic to focus on the development of low-cost tests for tropical diseases such as dengue fever and river blindness. Founded in 2003, the company is currently owned by Foresight Group LLP and Calculus Capital.

Although the company has received a CE mark (Conformité Européenne) for its tests, they have yet to be approved for use in the UK or the US. Mologic was earlier given £1 mln by the UK government to develop its tests but has accused the authorities of “stonewalling” its efforts to get the test used en mass in the country.

source sputniknews.com

