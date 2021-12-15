The historic Hilton hotel in Athens to change its name

The historic Hilton hotel in the centre of Athens is changing its name from 2024, which will be renamed Conrad (the small name of the founder of the Hiltons), after the agreement signed by the Hilton Group and the Ionian Hotel of the Konstantakopoulos family.

The new hotel will be realised through an investment of 130 million euros in the existing Hilton building, which in its new form will include 280 rooms and suites, as well as about 50 private residences.

It will also provide – in addition to hotel use – private residences, private club members, multiple restaurants, and themed shopping areas, being a new attraction for tourists and travelers.

In this way, the luxury brands of Hilton, Conrad Residences, and Waldorf Astoria Residences, will have a presence in Greece, continuing their expansion in Europe.

also read

Hundreds dressed as Santa run down Athens streets (video)