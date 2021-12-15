9.7 C
Athens
December 15, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

The Hellenic Initiative raises over $2 million…

The historic Hilton hotel in Athens to…

Κορωνοϊός – Ιταλία: Χάκερ «κατέβασαν» 120 πλαστά…

Συνέδριο Ιχθυοκαλλιέργειας 2021: Οι δαπάνες, τα σχέδια…

Ενέργεια: Η ΕΕ θα επιτρέψει την κοινή…

Εδραιώνει την ανάκαμψή της η Inditex μετά…

Β. Κικίλιας: Η βιομηχανία του τουρισμού επιστρέφει…

Επένδυσε 30 εκατ. στο ομόλογο της ΓΕΚ…

Ετήσια ανάπτυξη 33% για την πλατφόρμα mobile…

«Ψαλίδι» στις εορταστικές αγορές για έξι στους…

Image default
Greek News

The historic Hilton hotel in Athens to change its name

The historic Hilton hotel in the centre of Athens is changing its name from 2024, which will be renamed Conrad (the small name of the founder of the Hiltons), after the agreement signed by the Hilton Group and the Ionian Hotel of the Konstantakopoulos family.

The new hotel will be realised through an investment of 130 million euros in the existing Hilton building, which in its new form will include 280 rooms and suites, as well as about 50 private residences.

It will also provide – in addition to hotel use – private residences, private club members, multiple restaurants, and themed shopping areas, being a new attraction for tourists and travelers.

In this way, the luxury brands of Hilton, Conrad Residences, and Waldorf Astoria Residences, will have a presence in Greece, continuing their expansion in Europe.

also read

Hundreds dressed as Santa run down Athens streets (video)

 

Σχετικα αρθρα

The Hellenic Initiative raises over $2 million for Greece in its 9th Gala

admin

Greece set to pay its final debt to the IMF

admin

The Greek economy records an impressive growth rate of 13.4% in the third quarter, ELSTAT says

admin

Amazon: Greece in the club of technologically important markets with the new investment

admin

Travel Stocks Crumble Amid Omicron Fears (infographic)

admin

Construction of the longest highway in Europe is underway in Crete

admin

Ten Greek shipowners in Lloyd’s top 100 List

admin

Covid Put a Dent in the Unstoppable Rise of Black Friday (infographic)

admin

Teleworking during Covid pandemic boosted productivity, survey shows

admin

Apple blocks sale of iPhones in Turkey, as the Lira continues its slide

admin

20-Year Returns: Monster Eats Apple for Breakfast (infographic)

admin

Turkish Lira continues its fall hitting new record low

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign