December 18, 2021
Greek Parliament approves 2022 state budget

The state budget for 2022 was approved by the Plenary Session of the Parliament with 158 “for” and 142 “against”.

The vote was preceded by a heated debate between the prime minister and the leader of the main opposition, with Kyriakos Mitsotakis stressing that the performance of the national economy is due to the political stability that has been established in the last two and a half years, while Alexis Tsipras called on the PM to resign and call early elections.

PM Mitsotakis to Tsipras: “I am tempted to call elections just to see the panic in your eyes” (video)

