12.5 C
Athens
December 20, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Turkish lira sinks while Erdogan buys a…

Κορωνοϊός – Γερμανία: Καραντίνα δύο εβδομάδων για…

Γιόακιμ Νάγκελ: Τι γνωρίζουμε για τον διάδοχο…

Εγκαίνια στο My market της Ομόνοιας

Εκτινάσσονται και πάλι οι τιμές ενέργειας στην…

Πρόστιμα 78.000 ευρώ για παράνομο εμπόριο

Κλάδος Τεχνολογίας Πληροφορικής και Επικοινωνιών: Προστιθέμενη αξία…

Παγκόσμιο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ: Αναβάλλεται λόγω Όμικρον

Βιομηχανία: «Άλμα» 40,6% του δείκτη κύκλου εργασιών…

Tο Epsilon Digital του Ομίλου Epsilon Net…

Image default
Greek News

Turkish lira sinks while Erdogan buys a new 480,000-euro Mercedes

At a time when the Turkish pound is sinking more and more and poverty is now affecting a large part of the population in the country, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to provoke with his waste and purchases.

Opposition People’s Republican Party (CHP) MP Deniz Gavuzgilmaz, speaking from the floor of parliament, presented a copy of proof of purchase of a new luxury vehicle by Erdogan, which cost 480 thousand euros.

“The receipt you see in my hands is the receipt for the order given by the palace on March 30, 2021 for a luxury car. Address of the receipt is the premises of the presidency. The price of the Mercedes S-600 Guard is 474,950 euros”, said the opposition MP, holding the purchase receipt in his hands and revealing that, “there are three more such vehicle orders, at a cost of 90 million TL again on behalf of the Turkish presidency”.

