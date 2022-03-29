17.7 C
Athens
March 29, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

XA:Χρυσές υποσχέσεις στην σκια του πολέμου…

Μητσοτάκης: Η μείωση του ΦΠΑ στα τρόφιμα…

PM Mitsotakis: Rise in the minimum wage…

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία – Αμερικανός πτέραρχος: Η…

Στις 19 Απριλίου η γενική συνέλευση της…

ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Όγδοη περίοδος εκτοκισμού ΚΟΔ 2018-Καταβολή…

Eurostat: Ισχυρή εξάρτηση της ΕΕ από την…

7ο Οικονομικό Φόρουμ Δελφών: Επιστρέφει στις 6/4…

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία – Γαλλία: Φεριμπότ γίνεται…

Στο Μαξίμου ο Σαϊντού Καμαρά, συναντήθηκε με…

Image default
Greek News

PM Mitsotakis: Rise in the minimum wage from May 1

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said “reducing VAT on food, but at great cost” was one of the measures being considered to deal with the current crisis due to war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the 1st conference of the Financial Post for the changing world the Greek PM left a window open for a possible formation of a coalition government for the first time, after the second ballot box of the simple proportional system.

Mitsotakis referred to the increase in the minimum wage, which will be announced in April and will not be negligible while setting the goal of the next four years to resolve the housing issue for young couples.

Regarding the possible reduction of VAT on basic foods that are a daily necessity for households, the Prime Minister spoke of a “measure in the quiver”, clarifying that a possible reduction of VAT on food will have great costs.


NewsLetter

Σχετικα αρθρα

Electric Vehicles with the highest estimated range in miles (infographic)

admin

Greece says it can boost sunflower oil production, if needed

admin

UK: Calls for ban on Sunday driving and motorway speed limits as oil prices rise

admin

Which cities have the least affordable homes? (infographic)

admin

Where Cryptocurrency Is Most Heavily Used (infographic)

admin

Statements by the Prime Ministers of Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece after the Quartet on energy (video)

admin

Unemployment rate 12.8% in January, ELSTAT data shows

admin

The top 10 Greek shipowners list

admin

The U.S. Billionaires Profiting the Most from the Pandemic (infographic)

admin

Full Tank, Empty Wallet? – Greeks pay the highest, OECD shows (infographic)

admin

Avion Group to open A320 Level D Full Flight Simulator in Koropi, Greece

admin

Where Highly Educated Migrants Come From (infographic)

admin