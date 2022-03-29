PM Mitsotakis: Rise in the minimum wage from May 1

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis said “reducing VAT on food, but at great cost” was one of the measures being considered to deal with the current crisis due to war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the 1st conference of the Financial Post for the changing world the Greek PM left a window open for a possible formation of a coalition government for the first time, after the second ballot box of the simple proportional system.

Mitsotakis referred to the increase in the minimum wage, which will be announced in April and will not be negligible while setting the goal of the next four years to resolve the housing issue for young couples.

Regarding the possible reduction of VAT on basic foods that are a daily necessity for households, the Prime Minister spoke of a “measure in the quiver”, clarifying that a possible reduction of VAT on food will have great costs.