€14-million hotel investment in Cape Sounion by Israeli group gets ‘green light’

The competent Directorate of the Ministry of Development gave the “green light” for yet another investment, this time in the wider area of ​​Attica (Sounion), to an Israeli capital fund by WH Europe, which is connected to the expansion of the Brown Hotels hotel chain, known for its activity in recent years mainly in the centre of the capital but now also outside Athens.

The investment concerns a new 5-star hotel unit designed by WH Europe’s investment platform in Sounio in an older unit that was previously abandoned. The competent Directorate of the Ministry of Development has approved the inclusion of the investment project of “WHG SOUNIO S.A.” in the General Entrepreneurship support scheme, with a total supported cost equal to 14.2 million euros.

The new hotel includes a complex of two buildings with a panoramic view on an area of ​​33 acres, located on the sea, and will include 179 suites and rooms, a rooftop pool, spa, gyms, and conference facilities for 500 people.

As it is pointed out, the new hotel unit, in Poundazeza, is 9 minutes drive from the port of Lavrio, 40 minutes from Athens airport, 15 minutes from the Temple of Poseidon, 50 minutes from the centre of Athens, and 1 hour and 15 minutes from the port of Piraeus.

The new project in Sounio, which began to be planned two years ago with the signature of Elastic Architects, is part of the planning for an extension to resort hotels that will be located within a short distance by road from Athens, a plan that is in full swing this summer Brown’s hotel chain.

also read

The Richest People in Africa (infographic)