26.1 C
Athens
August 25, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ρεύμα: Αύξηση 20% των αλλαγών προμηθευτή τον…

ΣΔΙΤ: Πέντε ισχυροί κατασκευαστές διεκδικούν τον διαγωνισμό…

Σταϊκούρας: Τα μέτρα που θα ανακοινωθούν στη…

Το ύψος των καθαρών εσόδων του προϋπολογισμού…

€14-million hotel investment in Cape Sounion by…

Δολοφονία Άμπε: Την παραίτησή του υπέβαλε ο…

Νέα προβοκάτσια της Άγκυρας για δήθεν παρενόχληση…

Φυσικό αέριο: Νέο ρεκόρ στην Ευρώπη –…

Φουντώνει η μάχη κατά των καρτέλ -Βαριές…

e-ΕΦΚΑ: Νέο ρεκόρ στην έκδοση συντάξεων με…

Image default
Greek News

The Richest People in Africa (infographic)

With a wealth assessed by Forbes of $14.9 billion in 2022, the Nigerian-born Aliko Dangote is the richest person in Africa. The 65-year-old made his fortune primarily in the cement and sugar industries. The billionaire is the founder of Dangote Cement, Africa’s largest cement producer. His net worth surpasses all others on the Africa rich list by a considerable margin, with Nicky Oppenheimer and his family in second place with $8.6 billion.

South Africa’s Oppenheimer made the bulk of his money in the diamond mining industry. Having inherited the family business, De Beers, Oppenheimer sold their remaining 40 percent stake to Anglo American for $5.1 billion in 2011. Mining doesn’t get another mention in the top-8 of this list, though cement and sugar have not just been a recipe for riches for the aforementioned Dangote. With an estimated worth of $6.7 billion, Abdulsamad Rabiu of Nigeria also made his fortune via these avenues. According to Forbes, Rabiu inherited land from his father and initially set up his own business in 1988 importing iron, steel, and chemicals.

Infographic: The Richest People in Africa | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

€14-million hotel investment in Cape Sounion by Israeli group gets ‘green light’

admin

ExxonMobil extends ‘stay’ in Crete for 2 more years for oil exploration

admin

Household electricity subsidies to reach 639 euros MWh for September: Greek Energy Minister

admin

Eni announces discovery of large gas deposit in Cyprus

admin

The World’s Manufacturing Superpowers over time (video animation)

admin

Turkey delivers shock rate cut despite inflation – Lira plunges

admin

How European Government Debt Grew During the Pandemic – Where is Greece? (infographic)

admin

China’s factories are shutting down again, but not because of Covid

admin

Eurostat: Inflation in Greece at 11.3% in July

admin

Energy Prices Keep Climbing in the EU (infographic)

admin

Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents

admin

German electric car company Next.e.Go Mobile ‘ditches’ Greece to build cars in Skopje and Bulgaria

admin