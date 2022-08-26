27.5 C
Athens
August 26, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Europe facing “Energy Armageddon” – € 900/MWh…

Lithium Prices Putting EV Producers Under Pressure…

Τσίπρας σε Μητσοτάκη: Εσείς δώσατε εντολή για…

ΣΟΚ: 800 ευρώ/mwh το ρεύμα στην Γερμανία…

ΕΕΕΠ: Εκπόνηση μελέτης για το ρόλο του…

ΤΑΙΠΕΔ: Πώς και πότε θα γίνει η…

Ενεργειακή κρίση – Γερμανία: Ενδοκυβερνητικές αντιδράσεις για…

Ακάρ για τα F-16: Η Ελλάδα πήγε…

Οικονόμου για Ακάρ: Διαγωνισμός ακραίας ρητορικής από…

Ξεκινάει η σύγκρουση των πολιτικών αρχηγών στη…

Image default
Greek News

Lithium Prices Putting EV Producers Under Pressure (infographic)

With demand for electric vehicles on the rise, and production bans for petrol and diesel cars in some key markets on the horizon, one of the essential metals required to fuel this mobility boom, has been surging in price lately.

As shown by price tracking from Trading Economics, Lithium carbonate, essential for the production of the batteries used in EVs, has experienced a meteoric rise in cost over the last few months – being traded consistently above the 450,000 Chinese yuan/tonne mark since February.

With the current global supply chain issues and demand forecast to rise aggressively over the next few years, producers of electric vehicles are now under increasing pressure to maintain their pricing models, while also facing down significant hurdles to meet their production goals. Worse still, analysts are predicting new lithium price highs around the corner, not the relief that the motor industry so desperately needs.

Infographic: Lithium Prices Putting EV Producers Under Pressure | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Europe facing “Energy Armageddon” – € 900/MWh in France, € 310.5 for natural gas in Europe

admin

Both communities in Cyprus should share gas discovery: U.S State Department

admin

€14-million hotel investment in Cape Sounion by Israeli group gets ‘green light’

admin

The Richest People in Africa (infographic)

admin

ExxonMobil extends ‘stay’ in Crete for 2 more years for oil exploration

admin

Household electricity subsidies to reach 639 euros MWh for September: Greek Energy Minister

admin

Eni announces discovery of large gas deposit in Cyprus

admin

The World’s Manufacturing Superpowers over time (video animation)

admin

Turkey delivers shock rate cut despite inflation – Lira plunges

admin

How European Government Debt Grew During the Pandemic – Where is Greece? (infographic)

admin

China’s factories are shutting down again, but not because of Covid

admin

Eurostat: Inflation in Greece at 11.3% in July

admin