Europe prepares to decouple the price of natural gas from electricity, amid energy crisis

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the full reform of the European electricity market should be done properly and, from a technical point of view, early next year.

Speaking at a panel in Berlin with German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, von der Leyen also said the electricity market must be reformed and the price of gas and electricity decoupled.

An emergency meeting of EU energy ministers is scheduled for September 9

Earlier the Czech Republic, which holds the presidency of the European bloc this semester, announced an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers on September 9. It was preceded by a weekend of negotiations, according to the energy minister of the Czech Republic, which holds the EU presidency for this semester.

The focus of the session will be the issue of rising energy prices, in an effort to find a common solution at the European level.

The emergency session will consider proposals such as a ceiling on the price of gas used to generate electricity or interventions to prevent market malfunctions, Sikela said. “A solution at the European level is the best we have,” he said.

