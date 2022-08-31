30.9 C
August 31, 2022
Nord Stream 1: Russia shuts major gas pipeline to Europe

Russia has completely halted gas supplies to Europe via a major pipeline, saying repairs are needed.

The Russian state-owned energy giant, Gazprom, said the restrictions on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would last for the next three days.

Russia has already significantly reduced gas exports via the pipeline.

It also rejects accusations of using energy supplies as a way to punish Western nations for imposing sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline stretches 1,200km (745 miles) under the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast near St Petersburg to north-eastern Germany.

It opened in 2011, and can send a maximum of 170m cubic metres of gas per day from Russia to Germany.

The pipeline was shut down for 10 days in July – again for repairs, according to Russia – and has recently been operating at just 20% capacity because of what Russia describes as faulty equipment.

European leaders fear Russia could extend the outage in an attempt to drive up gas prices, which have already risen by 400%.

source bbc.com

