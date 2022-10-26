Germany agrees to controversial sale of Hamburg port terminal

Germany has struck a compromise over a controversial move to allow a Chinese shipping group to buy a stake in a terminal at Hamburg port.

The deal is contentious because, at a time when Germany is trying to wean itself off Russian energy imports, it is seen as increasing dependency on China.

The purchase could open up the possibility of Beijing politically instrumentalising part of Germany’s – and Europe’s – critical infrastructure.

On Wednesday, Germany’s government agreed to allow COSCO Shipping to acquire a stake of less than 25%, instead of the previously planned 35%.

Germany’s economic affairs ministry said the decision was made to prevent a “strategic investment” by COSCO in the terminal and “reduces the acquisition to a purely financial investment”.

Read more: Euronews