6.7 C
Athens
February 10, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Russia to cut oil output by 500,000…

Σεισμός σε Τουρκία – Συρία: Μεγαλώνει η…

Σύνοδος Κορυφής: Μια «συμφωνία» με κερδισμένη προς…

Αύξηση 4% της διαδικτυακής λιανικής αγοράς για…

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης πρωταγωνιστεί στην εξαχρείωση…

Την απαλλαγή του Νίκου Παππά πρότεινε η…

Ανδρουλάκης για πλειστηριασμούς: Καταθέτουμε εκ νέου τροπολογία…

Εισαγγελέας στο Ειδικό Δικαστήριο: «Κονιορτοποιήθηκε πλήρως το…

Θεοδωρικάκος: «Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ κατάφερε να αθωώσει την…

Οικονόμου για πλειστηριασμούς: «Η σημερινή απόφαση επιβεβαιώνει…

Image default
Greek News

Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March

Russia has been cutting oil production by 500,000 barrels per day or about 5% of output in March, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced today, sending oil prices soaring and creating more problems for the EU and West.

The Russians, who have managed to weather the effects of the sanctions imposed by the West relatively well, continue to sell their oil to India and China which in turn will resell it to… the Europeans.

This means the Europeans will be buying at much higher costs which will impact their high-energy import-dependent industries dearly.

The West has put a ceiling on the prices of Russian oil and Russian oil products.

“We are currently selling the full volume of oil produced, however, as we have stated earlier, we will not sell oil to those who directly or indirectly subscribe to the principles of the ‘price ceiling,’” Novak said in a statement.

“Regarding this, Russia will voluntarily cut production in March by 500,000 barrels per day. This will contribute to the restoration of market relations”, he added.

In June last year, the European Union agreed to phase out all seaborne imports of Russian crude oil within the following six months as part of unprecedented Western sanctions aimed at reducing Moscow’s ability to fund its war in Ukraine.

Brent prices rose after news of production cuts from Russia, which is the world’s second-largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia. They registered an increase of more than 2% in a day to reach 86.36 dollars a barrel.

also read

Mystery in Methoni as elderly American couple have gone missing

 

Σχετικα αρθρα

Is a de-dollarization in progress? China, Brazil sign memorandum on yuan clearing

admin

Turkey’s lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip

admin

Elon Musk says Twitter is trending to break even after he saved it from bankruptcy: “Last 3 months were extremely tough”

admin

Meta’s Billion-Dollar Metaverse Bet (infographic)

admin

V Group bids farewell to a highly successful year and extends a dynamic welcome to 2023

admin

The Companies With the Most AI Patents (infographic)

admin

ELSTAT: Unemployment in Greece at 11.6% in December 2022

admin

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI): Greece’s ranking improved by 16 places

admin

Fitch Upgrades Greece to ‘BB+’

admin

The 2023 Car of the Year (2023) in Greece is…(complete list)

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms at the 1st place of the 2022 world ranking of olive oils

admin

Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend said he gave her a “master class” in management and running meetings

admin