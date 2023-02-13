7.8 C
Athens
February 13, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Warren Buffett says he doesn’t own bitcoin…

«Πού είναι ο παγκόσμιος ηγέτης;» – Οργή…

Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης: «Χρέος μας να εμποδίσουμε τον…

Υπουργείο Υγείας – Πλεύρης: Αναγνωρίζουμε την προσφορά…

Το τουρκικό προξενείο Θεσσαλονίκης εξέφρασε την ευγνωμοσύνη…

Βορίδης: Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ πίσω από τις κινητοποιήσεις…

Βουλή: Υπερψηφίστηκε με τις ψήφους της συμπολίτευσης,…

Μητσοτάκης: Αύριο οι ανακοινώσεις για τους συνταξιούχους…

Θεοδωρικάκος από Κοζάνη: Η ανάπτυξη και η…

Μπακογιάννης: Να μην προχωρήσει το σχέδιο της…

Image default
Greek News

Warren Buffett says he doesn’t own bitcoin because “it isn’t going to do anything”

Despite its recent turbulence, bitcoin has soared by more than 95% over the past five years. But while the world’s largest crypto coin has clearly hit the mainstream, one prominent investor remains critical of the opportunity: Warren Buffett.

At the Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting last year, Buffett said that while he doesn’t know whether bitcoin will go up or down going forward, he’s pretty sure that “it doesn’t produce anything.”

And that’s why the Oracle of Omaha doesn’t own the asset.

“If you told me you own all of the bitcoin in the world and you offered it to me for $25, I wouldn’t take it because what would I do with it?” he asks. “I’d have to sell it back to you one way or another. It isn’t going to do anything.”

See Also:

Philippines says China ship used laser against coast guard

To put that in perspective, bitcoin was trading at around $38,000 a piece when Buffett made those comments. Now, the cryptocurrency has fallen to $21,700.

While criticizing bitcoin, Buffett touched on two assets that he would buy if given the opportunity.

Read more: moneywise

Σχετικα αρθρα

EC: Growth in Greece above the Eurozone and EU average until 2024

admin

Big Tech, Big Returns? (video-infographic)

admin

Russia to cut oil output by 500,000 barrels per day in March

admin

Is a de-dollarization in progress? China, Brazil sign memorandum on yuan clearing

admin

Turkey’s lira hits record low but rebounds after quake, stocks slip

admin

Elon Musk says Twitter is trending to break even after he saved it from bankruptcy: “Last 3 months were extremely tough”

admin

Meta’s Billion-Dollar Metaverse Bet (infographic)

admin

V Group bids farewell to a highly successful year and extends a dynamic welcome to 2023

admin

The Companies With the Most AI Patents (infographic)

admin

ELSTAT: Unemployment in Greece at 11.6% in December 2022

admin

Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI): Greece’s ranking improved by 16 places

admin

Fitch Upgrades Greece to ‘BB+’

admin