16.5 C
Athens
February 24, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In ‘Physical Things’…

The World’s Most-Sanctioned Countries (infographic)

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία – Μακρόν: Ουκρανές, Ουκρανοί…

ΝΔ: Δεν θα είναι εκ νέου υποψήφιος…

Ειδικό δικαστήριο: Δυο χρόνια φυλάκιση η ποινή…

Η φορολογία στα παίγνια οδηγεί στον παράνομο…

Σήμερα η απόφαση του Ειδικού Δικαστηρίου για…

Τουρκία: Βουλευτής έφτιαξε σε κόλλα Α4 το…

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης: Επισκέφθηκε την 110 Πτέρυγα Μάχης…

Ομόφωνα ένοχοι οι Νίκος Παππάς και Χρήστος…

Image default
Greek News

The World’s Most-Sanctioned Countries (infographic)

In the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is now the most-sanctioned country in the world, with 14,081 sanctions on Russian individuals and entities currently in place, five times the amount compared to before it recognized the Luhansk and Donetsk regions as independent states on February 22, 2022. As our chart based on data aggregated by Castellum.AI shows, Putin’s invasion has pushed Russia past one of the United States’ biggest nemeses in Western Asia.

Before the invasion of Ukraine, Iran was by far the most-sanctioned state in history, with 3,616 active sanctions by the United States, the United Nations, the EU and countries like Australia, Canada, India and Israel. The relationship between the latter and the Islamic Republic has been especially fraught, with disputes surrounding Iran’s atomic arsenal and its general hostile stance towards Israel threatening to escalate regularly. The majority of the sanctions imposed on Syria, which ranks third on Castellum.AI’s list, stem from the events surrounding the Syrian civil war starting in 2011. Following civil unrest in connection with the Arab Spring movement, clashes between President Bashar al-Assad’s forces and an unlikely coalition of foreign and domestic actors often opposed on critical issues led to a humanitarian crisis and the internal and foreign displacement of more than half of Syria’s 22 million inhabitants over the years.

Leading the current round of sanctions against Russia are the US, Switzerland and Canada with 1,948, 1,782 and 1,590 restrictions, respectively. The majority of those sanctions target individuals, with only 2,210 of the 11,327 sanctions placed on entities, vessels or aircraft. Not included in these figures are sectoral sanctions like general trade embargos on gas or oil. On top of the sanctions put in place by nation-states and governing bodies, over 1,000 companies have in some capacity withdrawn from the Russian market, according to researchers at the Yale School of Management, among them industry heavyweights like Adidas, Google, Disney, Exxon or Volkswagen.

Infographic: The World's Most-Sanctioned Countries | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In ‘Physical Things’ – Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

admin

Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs, after CEO predicted no more layoffs

admin

Greece leads the car sales race in the EU!

admin

Taliban plans to turn former foreign bases into special economic zones

admin

In scramble for clean energy, Europe is turning to North Africa

admin

Zlatan’s first Padel club to open in Greece

admin

Robert Kiyosaki: “God have mercy on us all” – The economy is the “biggest bubble” in history, urges investors to dump paper assets

admin

Greece and Bulgaria provide energy security, PM Mitsotakis says in meeting with Bulgarian President (video)

admin

Has the end of car ownership arrived in Greece?

admin

PM Mitsotakis on pensioners

admin

Warren Buffett says he doesn’t own bitcoin because “it isn’t going to do anything”

admin

EC: Growth in Greece above the Eurozone and EU average until 2024

admin