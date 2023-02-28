16.7 C
Athens
February 28, 2023
Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again (top 10 list)

Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world, per -’s tally.

The Tesla CEO was unseated from the top spot by Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury brand LVMH (LVMHF), in December of last year, making Musk No. 2 on the list for more than two months. As of Monday, however, - reports that a rally in Tesla stock has lifted Musk back to the top of its real-time Billionaires Index.

Musk’s net worth was some $187.1 billion as of Monday after markets closed, according to -, just topping the $185.3 billion fortune of Arnault.

While Tesla (TSLA) stock declined steeply last year amid Musk’s problem-plagued acquisition of Twitter and a broader market downturn in tech, shares for the electric vehicle maker have since surged in 2023.


Musk might hold the current title of the richest person in the world, but he also holds a record for the biggest fortune ever lost by anyone in history. Late last year, Musk became the first person ever to lose $200 billion in wealth — after his net worth slid from some $340 billion in Nov. 2021 to $137 billion in Dec. 2022.

source cnn.com

