16.3 C
Athens
March 8, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κάλυψη αντικατάστασης αυτοκινήτου: Ποιες περιπτώσεις καλύπτει;

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100…

Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών: Σύσταση για την αποφυγή ταξιδιών…

Ρουσόπουλος: Εγώ το 2009 που κατηγορήθηκα για…

Ελληνικός Τουρισμός: Στην κορυφαία στον κόσμο έκθεση…

Το ποσοστό ασφάλισης των κατοικιών κυμαίνεται γύρω…

Δικαστήρια Πειραιά: Στην Dimand ο διαγωνισμός των…

Οι προκλητικές θέσεις του Κιλιτσντάρογου για τα…

Jumbo: Αύξηση πωλήσεων 15% περιμένει για το…

Jumbo: Οι πωλήσεις αυξήθηκαν κατά 14,12% το…

Image default
Greek News

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln: UN agency

Damage caused by a devastating earthquake in Turkey will exceed $100 billion, a U.N. Development Programme official told a press briefing on Tuesday ahead of a major donor conference next week.

“It’s clear from the calculations being done to date that the damage figure presented by the government and supported by…international partners would be in excess of $100 billion,” said the UNDP’s Louisa Vinton, by video link from Gaziantep.

More than 52,000 people were killed in Turkey and Syria by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, with many being crushed or buried in their sleep.

The provisional damage figure, which Vinton said covers just Turkey, is being used as a basis for a donor conference to mobilise funds for earthquake victims in Brussels, Belgium on March 16, she added.

See Also:

Vatican officially returns Parthenon Marbles to Greece (photos)

The World Bank previously estimated the Turkey damage at around $34.2 billion.

Vinton described the scenes in Turkey’s worst-hit Hatay province as “apocalyptic”, saying hundreds of thousands of homes have been destroyed. “The needs are vast but the resources are scarce,” she added.

Source: Reuters

Σχετικα αρθρα

Goldman Sachs invests €108 million to build luxury resorts in Greece

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms’ Olive Oil: 11 out of 11 awards in Toronto, Canada

admin

Netflix is Responsible for 15% of Global Internet Traffic (infographic)

admin

China’s factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade

admin

Serbia: The EU to finance the construction of railway connecting Belgrade to Nis with 2.2 billion

admin

Bill Gates finally explains why he’s buying so much US farmland

admin

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again (top 10 list)

admin

Where You Can Buy Residence Permits (infographic)

admin

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In ‘Physical Things’ – Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

admin

The World’s Most-Sanctioned Countries (infographic)

admin

Meta plans to cut thousands of jobs, after CEO predicted no more layoffs

admin