18.7 C
Athens
March 10, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μητσοτάκης σε Σακελλαροπούλου: Η έρευνα για τα…

Ανδρουλάκης: «Έχουμε χρέος να οικοδομήσουμε στην Ελλάδα…

Πώς 4 τραπεζικά μεγαθήρια των ΗΠΑ έχασαν…

Συνάντηση Τσίπρα με εργαζομένους στους σιδηρόδρομους –…

Μπακογιάννης: «Tέλος στους κάδους με… πόδια και…

Μητσοτάκης σε Σακελλαροπούλου: Η έρευνα για τα…

Ξανθόπουλος για Τέμπη: «Οσμή συγκάλυψης από τις…

Επιστολή στέλνει ο Γεραπετρίτης στους αρχηγούς των…

Σήμερα ανακοινώνονται οι αποζημιώσεις για τα θύματα…

Here’s what you need to know about…

Image default
Greek News

Here’s what you need to know about President Biden’s newest budget

President Joe Biden unveiled record spending and several new tax increases on Thursday in his budget proposal for fiscal year 2024.

The suggested $6.9 trillion for the federal government’s operations between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024, would mark a $1.1 trillion increase from the $5.8 trillion proposed by the commander-in-chief for the previous fiscal year. House Republicans are expected to reject the proposal and counter with a budget of their own.

“This year’s budget cuts the deficit by nearly $3 trillion over the next decade by asking the wealthy and big corporations to begin to pay their fair share,” Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young said in a statement. “It does this in part by reforming our tax code to reward work, not wealth, including by ensuring that no billionaire pays a lower tax rate than a teacher or a firefighter, and by quadrupling the tax on corporate stock buybacks.”

See Also:

U.S House Speaker Kevin McCarthy declines Ukrainian President Zelensky’s invite to visit Ukraine

The budget proposal is indeed marked by a number of tax hikes on affluent households, including a 25% minimum tax on those with more than $100 million in wealth that the budget calls a “billionaire minimum tax.” The top marginal tax rate would also be increased to 39.6% from the current 37%, which would represent a return to levels seen before the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, the hallmark legislative accomplishment of former President Donald Trump.

Read more: Daily Wire

Σχετικα αρθρα

These are the cars that Greeks preferred in February

admin

Cars, Whiskey or Rare Diamonds? – The Most Lucrative Luxury Investments (infographic)

admin

Greece is the most affordable destination for UK retirees to relocate, study shows

admin

Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 bln: UN agency

admin

Goldman Sachs invests €108 million to build luxury resorts in Greece

admin

The Most Expensive m² of Prime Property in the World (infographic)

admin

Sakellaropoulos Organic Farms’ Olive Oil: 11 out of 11 awards in Toronto, Canada

admin

Netflix is Responsible for 15% of Global Internet Traffic (infographic)

admin

China’s factory activity stuns with fastest growth in a decade

admin

Serbia: The EU to finance the construction of railway connecting Belgrade to Nis with 2.2 billion

admin

Bill Gates finally explains why he’s buying so much US farmland

admin

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world again (top 10 list)

admin