19.1 C
Athens
May 1, 2023
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Στις Βρυξέλλες ο νέος πολυετής προϋπολογισμός – Πρωτογενές…

Βίντεο Μητσοτάκη στο tiktok: Οι 10 φιλεργατικές…

Ανδρουλάκης: Πριν τις εκλογές έχουμε χρέος να…

First Republic: JP Morgan to take over…

Πλήγμα του Ισραήλ στη Συρία: 3 άμαχοι…

Αυγενάκης: Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ υπόσχεται όσα εμείς ήδη…

﻿Πόσο θα αυξήσουν τα επιτόκια Fed και…

Αντιδράσεις στις γερμανικές προτάσεις για τη μείωση…

Ξεκινούν αύριο οι αιτήσεις για το «Φωτοβολταϊκά…

Εκλογές 2023 – Μητσοτάκης: Η ΝΔ είναι…

Image default
Greek News

First Republic: JP Morgan to take over major US bank

JP Morgan Chase is set to take over the troubled US bank First Republic in a deal brokered by regulators.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) confirmed in a statement that First Republic Bank had collapsed on Monday.

Investment banking giant JP Morgan will take on all of the deposits and the majority of First Republic’s assets.

First Republic is the third US bank to collapse in recent months, which has prompted fears of wider banking crisis.

The San Francisco-based lender’s shares fell by more than 75% last week after it admitted that customers had withdrawn $100bn (£79.6bn) of deposits in March.

It follows on from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March and the demise of another US lender, Signature Bank.

In a scramble to come up with a rescue package for First Republic, US officials were understood to have contacted six banks, according to news agency AFP.

Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JP Morgan Chase said the government had “invited” the banking giant, along with others, to “step up, and we did”.

He added that the acquisition would “modestly benefit” the firm and would be “complementary” to the existing business.

JP Morgan will take on $173bn of loans, about $30bn of securities and $92bn of deposits from First Republic, it said in a statement.

source bbc.com

Σχετικα αρθρα

Elon Musk says the fate of the US dollar is sealed

admin

Brick by Brick: LEGO’s Growing Toy Empire (infographic)

admin

Pressure mounts on First Republic as its stock continues to plunge

admin

The World’s Megaprojects (infographic)

admin

This is huge news…Racetrack for Moto GP could be built in Greece!

admin

Chevron seeks drilling ship to expand East Med gas search

admin

Greek government primary surplus of €237 million for 2022 – ELSTAT

admin

JPMorgan sees Turkey lira diving towards 30 per dollar after elections

admin

Air Jordan: Most Valuable Sneaker (infographic)

admin

Why retired planes are still worth millions after decades in the sky

admin

IMF for Greece: Primary surplus & stable reduction of debt

admin

IMF: Primary surplus a& stable reduction of debt predicts for Greece

admin