Submission of tax returns extended to July 31st

With a decision signed today by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Apostolos Vesyropoulos, the deadline for the submission of the income tax returns for the fiscal year 2022 of natural and legal persons and legal entities under article 45 of the Tax Code, of whose tax year ends on 31 December 2022 is extended to July 31.

The payment of the first installment of the income tax should be made by July 31.

As stated in the relevant announcement, “the Government, consistently pursuing a tax policy with a social and growth character, extends the time frame for submitting income tax returns, in order to make it easier for all Greek citizens to be consistent with their obligations.”

