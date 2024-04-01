23.2 C
Athens
April 1, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Ισραήλ: Μεγαλώνει η οργή των διαδηλωτών κατά…

Ο Βορίδης μετακομίζει στο Μαξίμου, ο Κουτνατζής…

Η Μολδαβία θα αγοράσει LNG αμερικανικής προέλευσης…

Υπογραφή της σύμβασης μελέτης αρδευτικών έργων του…

Κασσελάκης στη La Stampa: «Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ θα…

Μητσοτάκης: Στόχος η σύγκλιση με τους μισθούς…

Global pharmaceutical industry’s elite convene in Athens…

Γεωργιάδης: Δεν κόβονται τα ογκολογικά φάρμακα –…

Κασσελάκης στη La Stampa: Έχω μηδενική πολιτική…

Κτηματολόγιο – Κ. Κυρανάκης: 55% των συναλλαγών…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

Global pharmaceutical industry’s elite convene in Athens for two-day summit

Athens will be at the centre of developments in the global pharmaceutical industry from tomorrow Tuesday until next Thursday, as, as newmoney reported, members of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Traders (IFPMA) will arrive in our country, at the initiative of its chairman and CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla.

The Biopharmaceutical CEOs Roundtable (BCR) is a global policy forum held every two years in which global pharmaceutical leaders – members of IFPMA – discuss global health policies affecting biomedical innovation.

Where possible, BCR organizes meetings with government officials and policy makers.

Newmoney reports that the CEOs of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies from Europe, the United States and Japan will meet with the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and take important decisions on pharmaceutical policy, new therapeutic approaches, innovative formulations, and business in the industry.

See Also:

Hair-loss treatment found in cinnamon

IFPMA represents over 90 innovative pharmaceutical companies and associations around the world.

The industry’s nearly three million employees discover, develop and deliver medicines and vaccines that advance global health.

Headquartered in Geneva, IFPMA has formal relations with the United Nations and contributes industry expertise to help the global health community improve the lives of people everywhere.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Minimum wage: The tax, the burden on business and the roadmap for raising average wages

admin

How Boeing’s leadership was “fired” by its own customers

admin

Sam Bankman-Fried: Former cryptocurrency mogul sentenced to 25 years in prison

admin

Viva Wallet – JP: The first trial on May 13 – London judges scrutinize the issue of valuation

admin

Tax Bill: Tax authorities to conduct checks via email and SMS – Stricter fines for tax evaders

admin

Taxation: Email to taxpayers with the form ready for submission

admin

Fuel prices: The unleaded is…on fire! – How high will the prices go by Easter?

admin

New York Stock Exchange: The price of cocoa exceeded 10,000 dollars per ton

admin

Bank of Greece: 16% increase in tourist traffic in January 2024

admin

The government announces on Wednesday a new minimum wage of €830

admin

The myAADEapp is now fully available for mobile devices

admin

Greek Shipowners: Global dominance in tankers and LNG

admin