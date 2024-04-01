Global pharmaceutical industry’s elite convene in Athens for two-day summit

Athens will be at the centre of developments in the global pharmaceutical industry from tomorrow Tuesday until next Thursday, as, as newmoney reported, members of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Traders (IFPMA) will arrive in our country, at the initiative of its chairman and CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla.

The Biopharmaceutical CEOs Roundtable (BCR) is a global policy forum held every two years in which global pharmaceutical leaders – members of IFPMA – discuss global health policies affecting biomedical innovation.

Where possible, BCR organizes meetings with government officials and policy makers.

Newmoney reports that the CEOs of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies from Europe, the United States and Japan will meet with the Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and take important decisions on pharmaceutical policy, new therapeutic approaches, innovative formulations, and business in the industry.

IFPMA represents over 90 innovative pharmaceutical companies and associations around the world.

The industry’s nearly three million employees discover, develop and deliver medicines and vaccines that advance global health.

Headquartered in Geneva, IFPMA has formal relations with the United Nations and contributes industry expertise to help the global health community improve the lives of people everywhere.