Eurostat: In March, inflation in Greece stood at 3.4% – In the Eurozone it was 2.4%

In March, the annual inflation rate in Greece reached 3.4%, up from 3.1% in February, according to the estimate by Eurostat.

In the Eurozone, inflation decreased to 2.4%, down from 2.6% in February.

Greece recorded the 5th highest price increase after Croatia, Austria, Estonia, and Belgium.

Regarding the main components of inflation in the Eurozone, services are expected to have the highest annual rate in March (4.0%, unchanged compared to February), followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (2.7%, compared to 3.9% in February), non-energy industrial goods (1.1%, compared to 1.6% in February), and energy (-1.8%, compared to -3.7% in February).