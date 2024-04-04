Fines 1,3 million euros to 13 companies – Among them F.G. EUROPE and Lidl

Fines totalling €1,380,000 for unfair profiteering have been imposed by the Ministry of Development on 13 companies.

Specifically, following audits carried out by the services of the Ministry of Development found violations of the provisions on unfair profitability, ie for obtaining gross profit higher than the corresponding gross profit of 2021 in specific products from 13 different companies.

According to the provisions of Article 54 of Law No. 5045/2023, on the announcement of the names of the companies on which a fine of more than 50,000 euros was imposed.

Minister of Development Costas Skrekas stated: “The battle of our government and the Ministry of Development to fight the practical fight against greed and inflationary greed is ongoing.

We will show no tolerance, we continue and intensify, with strict controls, the punishment of obscenity throughout the market.

All those who do not abide by the law will be detected and will pay dearly for any violation. The first positive results of the new measures are already visible, with prices for thousands of basic products being reduced.

In any case, we are not complacent, we are strengthening the control mechanisms and we are resolutely promoting their work until all distortions in the field of trade are corrected and legality and healthy competition prevail in the market, for the benefit of all consumers”.