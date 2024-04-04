23.4 C
Athens
April 4, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

March was an intense month for inflation…

Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Το ειρηνευτικό σχέδιο της…

Κ. Χατζηδάκης για IRIS: Μηδέν προμήθειες για…

Ελληνικό-Riviera Tower: Ορατοί από την Ποσειδώνος οι…

Τράπεζα Πειραιώς: Δύο χρόνια EQUALL για μια…

Κυβέρνηση: Η Χριστίνα Τσάκωνα αναλαμβάνει γ.γ. Νομικών…

Ray Dalio: Γιατί δεν εγκαταλείπει τις επενδύσεις…

ΤΙΤΑΝ: Στα €31 η τιμή-στόχος από την…

Βενετία: Ξεκινά το «εισιτήριο εισόδου» στην πόλη

Σπαρτιάτες: Ανεξαρτητοποιήθηκε ο Μανούσος μετά την ποινική…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

March was an intense month for inflation in Greece and Southern Europe

Preliminary data show Europe having two speeds in regard to the course of Inflation in March, where Greece appears as the 2nd country with the highest rise in the Price Index within a month, compared to February.

In the whole Eurozone, ‘European’ inflation (harmonized Consumer Price Index) increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis in March, while in Greece, it increased at a double rate 1.8%!

Although premature, as data on ‘national’ inflation will be announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority next Wednesday, April 10, ‘blame’ may be attributed in the prices hike in services and perhaps secondarily in food, even though Energy prices have declined everywhere else in Europe. In this direction, the State Budget Office at the Parliament also made recommendations to reconsider and reassess the framework of measures for price increases in food and household items.

Nevertheless, there seems to be a general problem in all countries of the European South, and will continue month after month for some time.

See Also:

Life expectancy has increased globally by 6.2 years in the last 30 years

According to Eurostat data:

  • – Greece had an inflation increase on a monthly basis by 1.8%.
  • – Portugal was the first with the highest monthly increase among all Eurozone countries, with a 2.3% increase within a month.
  • – All countries where the increase in the Price Index in March exceeded 1% were Southern countries (Spain 1.3%, Italy 1.2%, Malta 1.1%), with the sole exception of Latvia, where it increased by 1.2%.
  • – Conversely, Northern European countries experienced minimal inflation or even a decrease in inflation in March: Germany, the Netherlands, Austria +0.6%, France +0.3%, Finland, and Slovakia 0%.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Fines 1,3 million euros to 13 companies – Among them F.G. EUROPE and Lidl

admin

Eurostat: In March, inflation in Greece stood at 3.4% – In the Eurozone it was 2.4%

admin

The top 10 of Greek billionaires – Maria Angelikousi at the top

admin

Renovate – Rent: The platform opens in April – The requirements

admin

Youth Pass: 20,000 applications for the €150 youth pass – When the deadline expires

admin

Athens Stock Exchange: “Premiere” of April with sell off

admin

Russian manufacturing sees fastest growth in nearly 18 years in March, PMI shows

admin

Forbes has released its list of the world’s billionaires

admin

US Elections: John Polson is going for Trump’s Secretary of the Treasury – His Greek connections

admin

Budget Office of the Parliament: Predicts 2.5% growth under conditions

admin

La Stampa: Greece is no longer the “sick man” of Europe, but the great “cured one”

admin

Global pharmaceutical industry’s elite convene in Athens for two-day summit

admin