March was an intense month for inflation in Greece and Southern Europe

Preliminary data show Europe having two speeds in regard to the course of Inflation in March, where Greece appears as the 2nd country with the highest rise in the Price Index within a month, compared to February.

In the whole Eurozone, ‘European’ inflation (harmonized Consumer Price Index) increased by 0.8% on a monthly basis in March, while in Greece, it increased at a double rate 1.8%!

Although premature, as data on ‘national’ inflation will be announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority next Wednesday, April 10, ‘blame’ may be attributed in the prices hike in services and perhaps secondarily in food, even though Energy prices have declined everywhere else in Europe. In this direction, the State Budget Office at the Parliament also made recommendations to reconsider and reassess the framework of measures for price increases in food and household items.

Nevertheless, there seems to be a general problem in all countries of the European South, and will continue month after month for some time.

See Also :

Life expectancy has increased globally by 6.2 years in the last 30 years

According to Eurostat data: