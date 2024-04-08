EFKA notifies insured individuals six months before retirement

EFKA continues with intensive pace the implementation of its innovative pilot action regarding the information of insured individuals about their retirement rights, already initiating in March the second cycle of notices.

While until recently insured individuals with mature retirement rights had to take all necessary actions themselves to submit their retirement application, without knowing in many cases which documents they needed to gather or which branch of the organization they should address, resulting in significant delays in the granting of their pension, EFKA designed this initiative aimed at personalized and individualized support at least six months before the establishment of the retirement right, initially targeting potential retirees of the public sector.

Thus, fulfilling its commitment that the state will go to the citizen and not the citizen to the state, EFKA, through the unified service number 1555 of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, completed the first part of the pilot process in January 2024, informing approximately 1,000 insured individuals of the public sector by phone about their retirement possibilities and the necessary documents they must submit.

With the aim of accelerating the issuance time of pensions and upgrading the level of citizen service, by avoiding the inconvenience of the insured, EFKA also proceeded within March to the next phase, which involves informing, via telephone communication, an additional 1,500 public sector employees who are entitled to retirement and have reached the required age limit, regarding the procedure for submitting their retirement application.

See Also :

Kasos: Actions & honorary events for the 200 years since the Holocaust of the heroic island

Utilizing the data it maintains in its archives for the exercise of its duties and without obtaining any information from other agencies, EFKA provides detailed information both on the documents the beneficiary needs to gather to complete their retirement file and to achieve a rapid granting of their pension, as well as on the method of submitting the application.

With the completion of the pilot stage, the Ministry of Labor and EFKA intend to expand this service to employees of the private sector as well. As EFKA officials estimate, especially for potential retirees with consecutive insurance, preventive information will work beneficially to minimize the waiting time, as all necessary preparation will have been done.