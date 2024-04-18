The reduction of the three pension bonuses was discussed in the Supreme Special Court

The Supreme Special Court (ΑΕΔ) discussed late this afternoon, during its session chaired by the President of the Council of State, Evangelia Nika, and with the rapporteur being the Council of State advisor, Irini Stavroulaki, whether the abolition of the three bonuses-grants in supplementary pensions of the private sector for the 11-month period from June 11, 2015, to May 11, 2016, made by the “Katrugkalos law,” is constitutional or not, and whether there have indeed been conflicting decisions on the contentious issue between the Council of State and the Supreme Court.

The rapporteur raised the issue of whether there is indeed a matter of conflicting decisions (i.e., an admissible issue) between the decisions of the Council of State and the Supreme Court, as each of these two courts dealt with different legislative data.

The background

From January 1, 2013, the Bank of Greece ceased to pay holiday and leave bonuses to its employees, and some of these employees appealed to the courts.

In the First Instance Court, the employees won, but the Court of Appeal had a different opinion.

Thus, retired bank employees appealed to the Supreme Court seeking to annul the appellate decision.

Subsequently, the case was referred to the Supreme Special Court.