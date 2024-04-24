20.9 C
Athens
April 24, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Η Πορτογαλία πρέπει να «πληρώσει το κόστος»…

Ο πρώην βουλευτής των Σπαρτιατών, Φλώρος, γρονθοκόπησε…

ΕΛΣΤΑΤ: Αύξηση 8,6% στον κύκλο εργασιών των…

Χατζηδάκης: Επενδύσεις και νέες θέσεις εργασίας με…

Στο Ταμείο Ανάκαμψης η «Εξοικονόμηση ενέργειας σε…

ΕΤΕ: Μια «τέλεια καταιγίδα» χτύπησε τις ελληνικές…

Ανδρουλάκης στον ΣΚΑΪ: Μεγάλη νίκη του ΠΑΣΟΚ…

Greece: Growth of 2.1% in 2024, inflation…

Reuters: Greece plans early repayment of 5…

New study by the Institute of Economic…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
Greek News

New study by the Institute of Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) reveals one in four families in Greece plan to travel for Easter

The Institute of Retail Consumer Goods Research conducted a survey in March 2024 where 800 consumers across Greece participated. Data showed changes in Easter consumption and dietary habits. One in four households plan to travel outside the urban areas for Easter. However, responses show that more families will opt for homemade preparations instead of purchasing. Despite this, consumption remains at €190 per household.

Most Easter shopping is expected to occur during Holy Week, with 35% making purchases earlier, 4% this weekend, 53% during Holy Week, and 9% at the last minute. Although 40% of consumers anticipate decreasing their Easter buys, 34% expect an increase, and 26% believe their spending will remain unchanged.

Additionally, 26% of households plan to travel to villages or islands for Easter, down from 53% in the previous decade. Family gatherings will be smaller, with 43% participating in gatherings of over 10 people, compared to 67% in 2019.

See Also 

Greece’s Supreme Court announces participating parties in the European elections

There is a rising trend in DIY cooking and baking, with more consumers opting to make sweets and Easter items at home. For lamb and goat, although there is an increase in roasting compared to 2023, the percentages remain low compared to the past. However, oven baking is on the rise.

These changes, along with smaller family gatherings, result in estimates of smaller purchases and different meat choices. 42% plan to buy lamb or goat from butchers, while 31% will purchase from supermarkets. Only 9% plan to have an Easter meal in the catering sector, down from 12% in 2023.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greece: Growth of 2.1% in 2024, inflation at 3%

admin

Reuters: Greece plans early repayment of 5 billion euros in loans within the year

admin

Athens Stock Exchange going up – Banks are having a party

admin

Sakellaropoulou with Captain Panagiotis Tsakos in Uruguay (pics)

admin

The first non-state Universities will be in Ellinikon

admin

ELSTAT: Primary surplus-surprise at 1.9% of GDP in 2023 – Debt de-escalation

admin

What does the upgrade by Standard & Poor’s to a positive outlook for Greek sovereign debt mean

admin

Times: How Greece got back on its feet again after ten years of crisis – Prospects are promising

admin

Easter Bonus: Until when does it have to be paid & what applies to employees in the private sector

admin

Greece: New issue of government bonds – Limited rise in bond yields

admin

€1,480,000 in fines to 11 large chains and businesses for misleading discounts

admin

Oil price hikes: Over 3% at $90 per brent barrel following Israel’s strike on Iran

admin