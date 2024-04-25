21.6 C
Athens
April 25, 2024
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Γεραπετρίτης: ΕΕ και αραβικός κόσμος να ενώσουν…

Κυβερνητικά στελέχη κατά Κεχαγιά: Καταλαβαίνουμε το άγχος…

Σταϊκούρας: Η Γέφυρα Ρίου – Αντιρρίου είναι…

Αύξηση κερδών για τα Πλαστικά Κρήτης

Κ. Βουτεράκος (KG Law Firm): Απλοποίηση αδειοδοτήσεων…

Financial Times: Tο οικονομικό παράδοξο της Ελλάδας…

Εταιρείες Διαχείρισης: Ούτε μία με πλήρη φάκελο…

Βουλή – Χαρίτσης κατά Στίγκα: Μαριονέτα του…

ΝΔ για τις «ευπρόσδεκτες» ψήφους των Σπαρτιατών…

Πανελλήνια Ομοσπονδία Ξενοδόχων: Ισχυρές αντιδράσεις στην υπερφορολόγηση…

Όλα τα οικονομικά νέα που δεν θέλουν να μάθετε!
Image default
CryptoNews

$26.3 Million in BTC Offloaded Right Before Price Crash, Do Whales Know Something?

Bitcoin fell to intraday lows of $63,320 as bullish BTC traders appear to be scaling back their bets on the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin peaked at $73,798 in mid-March but has since fallen about 14%, trading 4.15% lower at $63,806 at press time. Buyers’ enthusiasm for the leading cryptocurrency has waned, owing in part to increased risk aversion caused by anticipated delays in the Federal Reserve rate reduction.

In the most recent episode, data from blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain revealed that approximately $26.3 million worth of BTC was offloaded in the hours leading up to a significant price drop.

This sizable sale, possibly whale activity, has prompted speculation among market observers about the motives and intentions behind the move.

According to Lookonchain, a trader deposited 395 BTC worth $26.3 million to Binance for sale before Bitcoin prices fell several hours ago. The trader had bought 536 BTC worth $35.15 million at $63,729 from April 5 to April 18, then sold it at $66,530 in the last two days, making $1.5 million.

A trader deposited 395 $BTC($26.3M) to #Binance for sale before #Bitcoin prices dropped 4 hours ago.

This trader bought 536 $BTC($35.15M) at $63,729 from Apr 5 to Apr 18, then sold it at $66,530 in the last 2 days, making ~$1.5M.

Address:
18oPtAFWSsEQ7v9HmwVpg485MMG1yEWkEL pic.twitter.com/UUq6V68LRI

— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) April 24, 2024

This move has left many in the crypto community wondering: do the so-called “whales” — investors holding large amounts of cryptocurrency — have an insight into the market that others do not?

Some speculations suggest that the timing of the sell-off indicates a prescient move to capitalize on an impending market downturn, suggesting that traders or large holders may possess insights into market conditions. These individuals may have anticipated negative news or events that could trigger a price decline and acted accordingly to protect their assets.

The trader’s sell-off might also be a reaction to technical indicators and market signals, suggesting that large players may have been responding to bearish patterns or signals indicating a potential downturn in Bitcoin’s price. In this scenario, whales may have sold off their holdings in an attempt to mitigate losses or capitalize on short-term trading opportunities.

Regardless, the motives behind the sell-off remain unknown.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Here’s What Will Drive Bitcoin to $150K After the Halving: Standard Chartered

admin

Bitcoin Price Trims Gains Amid War Escalation, Can Bulls Save The Day?

admin

Bitcoin aims $70,000 this week as FOMO takes over the crowd

admin

Surging Interest in Bitcoin ETFs: A Closer Look at Recent Market Movements

admin

Conservative Projection Places Bitcoin At $245,000 In 5 Years

admin

Bitcoin (BTC) Defies Bearishness, Price Aims for $70,000 Post-Halving

admin

Bitcoin Halving Event Spurs $107 Million Daily Revenue for BTC Miners

admin

Is Bitcoin Halving the Key to Future Price Surges?

admin

Is the Bitcoin Bull Run Over—Or Just Getting Started? Experts Weigh In

admin

Bitcoin Whales Bought $1.2B BTC Amid the Price Dip, Fueling the Quick Rebound

admin

TikTok Established a Partnership with This Altcoin, There was a Sudden Rise in Price!

admin

Bitcoin Bears Beware: $3 Billion Short Liquidation Looms At This Price Mark, Warns Analyst

admin