10 C
Athens
March 10, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κορωνοϊός – Σκόπια: Επτά τα επιβεβαιωμένα κρούσματα

Greek government plans flexible working hours and…

Κονοραϊός : Απειλή παγκόσμιας πανδημίας – Συναγερμός…

Κοροναϊός : Σε διαφορετική γραμμή από την…

«Μια ημέρα χωρίς εμάς» : Εκατομμύρια Μεξικανές…

Κοροναϊος : «Κόκκινη ζώνη» όλη η Ιταλία,…

Κοροναϊός: Σε καραντίνα Ρεπουμπλικανός βουλευτής των ΗΠΑ

Ιράν : 27 νεκροί επειδή πίστεψαν ότι…

Κορωνοϊός, Ανησυχία για τη Βόρεια Κορέα: Έχει…

Κορωνοϊός, ΗΠΑ: Τουλάχιστον δύο Ρεπουμπλικανοί που εκτέθηκαν…

Image default
Greek News

Greek government plans flexible working hours and telework to battle coronavirus

The Greek Ministry of Labour is considering the implementation of flexible working hours and telework as part of its plan to halt the economic and social to address the impact of coronavirus in Greece.

Authorities are also urging employers to facilitate working parents whose children’s schools are closed. Furthermore, employers’ obligation to submit any changes in their employees’ working hours schedule to competent state authorities is suspended in order to aid the more efficient organisation and timely adjustment.

The measures will make it easier for both workers and employers to jointly opt for flexible working arrangements (to avoid overcrowding in public transport and workplaces), supporting businesses to cope with the absence of workers (due to preventive measures) or for reasons of child care in the event of educational breakdowns), etc.

In any case, the existing protective provisions on the conditions for overtime, shift work, the minimum rest time required, etc. shall not be affected.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greece’s ancient power is in crisis on climate-cost collision

admin

Bank of Greece: Travel receipts surpass €17.5 billion during first ten months of 2019

admin

Greek Stock Market (ATHEX) tops global chart for 10-month term in 2019

admin

Greek retailers stretch Black Friday into a week-long affair

admin

The Billion-Dollar Content Race (infographic)

admin

TUI unveils plans to increase market share right after Thomas Cook collapse

admin

Turkey’s economy similar to before 2001 financial crash: Ex-central bank governor

admin

Is Germany heading into a recession? (infographic)

admin

Unfazed by lira’s decline, Turkey persists with lowering interest rates

admin

Jobless rate falls in May to 17.2%

admin

Which countries have the highest inflation? (infographic)

admin

Athens awaiting key economic reports

admin

Energean buys Total’s share of Ionian Sea’s Block 2

admin

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot agree on colossal merger

admin

The Billion-Dollar Holiday (infographic)

admin

Greece generates nearly half of its electricity from coal (infographic)

admin

Huge budget surplus of over € 3 billion forecast for 9-month term

admin

Where cash is still “king” (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign