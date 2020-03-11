14.3 C
Athens
March 11, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Κοροναϊός και ιστορίες συνωμοσίας

Κοροναϊός : Καλπάζει o ιός – Πάνω…

Κορωνοϊός: Καλλιτέχνες από όλο τον κόσμο δημιουργούν…

Κορωνοϊός στην Ιταλία: Ποιες ηλικίες «σαρώνει» ο…

Γερμανικός Τύπος: Τα λεφτά δεν λύνουν το…

Μεταναστευτικό – Έβρος: Το κόλπο του Ερντογάν…

Delphi Economic Forum announces new dates for…

Πρίγκιπας Χάρι: Την «πάτησε» άσχημα με τηλεφωνική…

Κορωνοϊός: Δύο νέα κρούσματα στην Ταϊλάνδη

Κορωνοϊός στο Ιράν: Ο Πομπέο ζητά την…

Image default
Greek News

Delphi Economic Forum announces new dates for 2020 session in Greece

The organizers of the Delphi Forum, one of Greece’s foremost economic conferences, issued a statement on Tuesday informing the public about the new dates for their rescheduled 2020 event, according to greekreporter.com.

The coronavirus outbreak caused -ponement of the fifth Delphi Economic Forum, which had been scheduled to be held in March.

”We are actively and continuously monitoring the Covid-19 outbreak, and our final decision to organize the Forum will be based on the recommendations and/or instructions of the relevant National Authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO),” the event’s organizers said.

”Our top priority remains the health and safety of our speakers, attendees, employees and citizens of the region in which we operate,” they noted in a statement announcing the rescheduled conference.

The organizers concluded by telling those interested in the event that ”We are grateful for all your support and constructive input during this challenging period, and we look forward to discussing with you in the coming days about the Delphi Economic Forum in June”.

Source: Tornos

Also Read:

EU25 leaders decide to set up special EUR 25 billion “coronavirus” Fund to combat the disease

Nottingham Forest owner Vangelis Marinakis announced that he was diagnosed with coronavirus

Wolves ask UEFA to postpone match against Olympiakos after Greek club’s owner tested positive for coronavirus

Σχετικα αρθρα

Greece wins legal battle against top-selling Japanese yogurt claiming to be ”Greek”

admin

Which countries use the most electricity? (infographic)

admin

The world’s largest car manufacturers (infographic)

admin

Retail store Christmas shopping hours in Athens

admin

“There is a special symbolism if investments in Greece are also made by Greeks”

admin

The World’s Most Chosen FMCG Brands (infographic)

admin

The US is the biggest importer of wines from the EU (infographic)

admin

ESM allows Greece early payment of expensive IMF loans

admin

Poland repatriates 100 tons of Gold from Bank of England storage

admin

Athens heads to Eurogroup meeting with two key aims

admin

Bank of Greece projects 2.4% growth in 2020

admin

Greece’s ancient power is in crisis on climate-cost collision

admin

Unfazed by lira’s decline, Turkey persists with lowering interest rates

admin

Hellenic Sugar Industry signs lease for two plants to consortium

admin

iPhone Share of Apple Sales Drops to 7-Year Low (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis tells Chinese President Xi Jinping Greece ready to facilitate foreign investments

admin

U.S. designates China as a currency manipulator (infographic)

admin

DEPA picks up the pace of international activities – Its crucial role in supporting Greece’s energy planning

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign