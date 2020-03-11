Delphi Economic Forum announces new dates for 2020 session in Greece

The organizers of the Delphi Forum, one of Greece’s foremost economic conferences, issued a statement on Tuesday informing the public about the new dates for their rescheduled 2020 event, according to greekreporter.com.

The coronavirus outbreak caused -ponement of the fifth Delphi Economic Forum, which had been scheduled to be held in March.

”We are actively and continuously monitoring the Covid-19 outbreak, and our final decision to organize the Forum will be based on the recommendations and/or instructions of the relevant National Authorities and the World Health Organization (WHO),” the event’s organizers said.

”Our top priority remains the health and safety of our speakers, attendees, employees and citizens of the region in which we operate,” they noted in a statement announcing the rescheduled conference.

The organizers concluded by telling those interested in the event that ”We are grateful for all your support and constructive input during this challenging period, and we look forward to discussing with you in the coming days about the Delphi Economic Forum in June”.

Source: Tornos

