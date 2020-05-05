Greek stock market opens with a 2% rise

The Greek market, like European markets, is reacting after yesterday’s upward closing of Wall Street with a 2% rise – as investors there focused on opening up the economy and less on US-China relations.

Frankfurt is up 1.7-1.8% while France – Italy is up 2%.

The rise is tentative in Europe as the German Constitutional Court’s decision on the ECB’s bond purchase program is expected today. According to -, the Karlsruhe Court will not cover the program.

In Athens, with a turnover of more than 3.5 million euros, the market again reached 615 points, marking an increase of 2.05%.

Eurobank’s share gained 4.45% to 0.3549 euros, while Piraeus shares rallied with an increase of 5.82% to 1,182 euros. Gains of 4.25% for the National Bank at 1,178 euros. Gains of 3.92% for Alpha bank at 0.636 euros. Gains of 3.45% for PPC.