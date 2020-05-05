Only 9 flights arrive at Athens International Airport El. Venizelos over long weekend

The number of arrivals from abroad over the Labour Day long weekend at Eleftherios Venizelos airport was in the single-digits, as the details of the gradual opening of the market are still unclear with many travel bans across Europe still in effect and companies awaiting the the implementation of the Pan-European travel protocol.

“We are in the first phase of a marathon and it is not at all clear what will happen the next day, even the day after that, while the duration of the first phase for air transport will be much longer compared to other sectors such as the retail trade that is gradually opening up”, commented Eftychis Vassilakis, president of the Aegean airline group, in the online discussion organised by Endeavor last week on the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

The number of inbound flights arriving at the international airport of Athens (El. Venizelos) between ~May 1 and May 3 was just 9…giving an indication of the uncertainty.

Aegean, Wizz, Air France, Qatar, Swiss, SA, Tarom and Air China are the companies with flights that arrived in Athens from Friday to Sunday. There were four arrivals from Brussels, Budapest, Doha and Bucharest on Friday as well as four on Saturday (from Paris, Geneva, Beijing and Zurich) and just two on Sunday (May 3rd).

