Athens Stock Market opens with rise

Equity prices were rising during the opening session on the Athens Stock Exchange (ASE), on Monday. The general index was up 1.19 percent, standing at 660.33 points at 10.55 and turnover was at 13.37 million euros.

The FTSE/ASE Large Cap index for blue chip and heavily traded stocks was up 0.86 percent and the FTSE/ASE Mid Cap index was up 0.72 percent.

Individual sector indices were moving upwards with the biggest gains in Banks ( 4.24 percent), in Public Utilities ( 2.46 percent) and in Constructions ( 2.45 percent).

The heaviest losses were in Food (-1.62 percent) and in Oil (0.46 percent).

Of the stocks traded, 37 were up, 10 were down and 8 were unchanged.

source amna.gr

