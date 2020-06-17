27.7 C
Athens
June 17, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

PM Mitsotakis on Bloomberg: Greece can achieve…

Ο κοροναϊός «χτυπά» και το BBC –…

Κίνα: Διοργανώνουν φεστιβάλ κρέατος σκύλου παρά τους…

Μητσοτάκης στο ΕΛΚ για Τουρκία: Η Ελλάδα…

Ηλεκτροκίνηση: Σε διαβούλευση το νομοσχέδιο – Τα…

Πρόγραμμα προεργασίας για 1.100 ανέργους στη Δυτική…

Δολοφονία Φλόιντ: Συγκλονιστική έκκληση του αδερφού του…

Γερμανοί εισαγγελείς: Έχουμε αποδείξεις ότι η Μαντλίν…

Αιφνιδιαστική επίσκεψη Τσαβούσογλου στη Λιβύη και συνάντηση…

Επαφές Γερμανίας – Τουρκίας για την άρση…

Image default
Greek News

PM Mitsotakis on Bloomberg: Greece can achieve strong economic comeback in 2021

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his belief that Greece, after the successful management of the coronavirus pandemic, can achieve an “extremely strong recovery in 2021”, during his digital roadshow via teleconference for the international business and investment community organised by -.

At the beginning of the teleconference, the Prime Minister referred to the successful handling by his government of the first phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that there has been no significant outbreak since the economy reopened and stressed that the big challenge from now on was to overcome the economic storm, especially in tourism.

“Indeed, the last three months have been a huge challenge for us as well as for any country, and I am delighted that Greece has performed relatively well in dealing with the first phase of the pandemic. As Mr. - noted, we took action very early on, listened to the experts we spoke to, and managed to convince our fellow citizens that it was in their best interest to follow the strict rules of social distancing we have put in place.”

also read 

Israel sends clear message of support to Greece in light of Turkish aggression (read full joint statement)

Investments and strengthening of Greek-Israeli relation to dominate Mitsotakis’ visit to Israel

Σχετικα αρθρα

Turkey offers fresh money to companies, seeks donations for the poor amid coronavirus crisis

admin

Aegean Airlines to enter Hellinikon – Urban Development Project with €20 million

admin

Athens Stock Market up on opening

admin

Draft budget forecasts a 3.56% surplus of GDP

admin

Greece did something right in dealing with coronavirus spread, writes Bloomberg

admin

Instagram vs. YouTube vs. Facebook: Which is the best for marketing? (infographic)

admin

ECB eases collateral rules, accepts junk-rated Greek debt

admin

U.S. economy shrinks for the first time since 2014 due to Covid-19 (infographic)

admin

Football transfer fees reach record high (infographic)

admin

Greece’s Aegean airline seeks bailout from coronavirus hit

admin

Greece sells successfully six-month bond

admin

PM Mitsotakis tells Chinese President Xi Jinping Greece ready to facilitate foreign investments

admin

Greek Economy: New exit to the markets for a 10-year bond

admin

Oil prices continue to plummet amid coronavirus crisis

admin

Which countries have the highest inflation? (infographic)

admin

China files case against US Tariffs at WTO amid Trade War

admin

Samsung Tops Weakening Smartphone Market (infographic)

admin

PM Mitsotakis: Aegean Airlines’s acquisition of Airbus aircraft one of largest ever

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign