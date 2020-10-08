23.8 C
Athens
October 8, 2020
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Μητσοτάκης – φον ντερ Λάιεν για Τουρκία:…

Χωριστή τροπολογία ΚΚΕ για αφαίρεση του δικαιώματος…

Μητσοτάκης για Χρυσή Αυγή: Έκλεισε ένας τραυματικός…

Athens Stock Market closes with slight gains

Κουτσούμπας στη δίκη της Χρυσής Αυγής:  «Είμαστε…

Αμμόχωστος: Προκλητικό μήνυμα του Τούρκου αντιπροέδρου για…

Βουλιάζουν σε χαμηλά 10 ετών οι τιμές…

Νέο «επίτευγμα» Χατζηδάκη: Πάνω από 200 εκατομμύρια…

Κοροναϊός : Ένα βήμα πριν κηρυχθεί η…

Γαλλία: Ο Μακρόν βγάζει στην… παρανομία τα…

Image default
Greek News

Athens Stock Market closes with slight gains

Thursday’s trading session at the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) closed with slight gains in the General Index of 1.02% at 648.56 points, reflecting an upward trend.

The General Index closed with gains of 1.02% at 648.56 points, while intra-trading reached 652 points.

The trading turnover amounted to 50.7 million euros and the volume to 28.2 million shares.

The index of high capitalisation closed at + 1.03% and 1,542.45 points, while the medium capitalisation at + 1.28% and 915.40 points.

The banking index closed with gains of 2.15% at 314.15 points.

Of the high-capitalization stocks, the largest increase was recorded by the shares of Ellaktor (+ 5.09%), NBG (+ 3.90%), OPAP (+ 3.62%), and Terna Energy (+3, 51%).

also read

WNBA star Liz Cambage in raunchy Playboy photo-shoot (photos-videos)

Covid-19 Greece – 436 new cases reported on Thursday

Σχετικα αρθρα

Mitsotakis: “We won the battle for health and now we will win the battle for the economy”

admin

Greek Banks warn of new dangerous online “phishing” scams against consumers

admin

Chinese Car Sales in Free Fall (infographic)

admin

Turkey to run out of net foreign currency reserves this week – TD Securities

admin

Mitsotakis to China: Let’s make Piraeus the most important port in Europe

admin

Greek bonds hit new historic low breaking the 1.4% threshold

admin

Cold Turkey: investor exodus tests Erdogan’s economic experiment

admin

Social dividend benefit to be paid to 1 million citizens

admin

How Turkey’s Aktif Bank helped Wirecard & the porn industry

admin

Winter holiday homes in Greece see prices rebound

admin

Greek Exports at record highs in 2019 despite global turbulence

admin

Greek economy growth to exceed 2% in 2019 due to tourism

admin

Greek Finance Minister: A further 10% cut in ENFIA tax is a possibility

admin

European Commission to release 37 billion euros to support EU27 states in light or coronavirus epidemic

admin

Eurogroup’s decisions fully meet Greek positions, Staikouras says

admin

Oil crashes 31% in worst loss since 1991 after price war erupts

admin

The Economist backs calls for Greek primary surplus targets to be lowered

admin

“Greek Saga” ends with the closing of IMF’s office in Athens

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign