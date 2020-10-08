Athens Stock Market closes with slight gains

Thursday’s trading session at the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX) closed with slight gains in the General Index of 1.02% at 648.56 points, reflecting an upward trend.

The General Index closed with gains of 1.02% at 648.56 points, while intra-trading reached 652 points.

The trading turnover amounted to 50.7 million euros and the volume to 28.2 million shares.

The index of high capitalisation closed at + 1.03% and 1,542.45 points, while the medium capitalisation at + 1.28% and 915.40 points.

The banking index closed with gains of 2.15% at 314.15 points.

Of the high-capitalization stocks, the largest increase was recorded by the shares of Ellaktor (+ 5.09%), NBG (+ 3.90%), OPAP (+ 3.62%), and Terna Energy (+3, 51%).

