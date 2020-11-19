13.1 C
Tesla Set to Join the S&P 500 an Instant Heavyweight (infographic)

After a turbulent 12 months that saw Tesla’s share price soar by more than 500 percent, the world’s most valuable carmaker will soon be added to the S&P 500 index. Tesla will be one of the largest additions ever to the S&P 500, prompting S&P Dow Jones, the company operating the index, to contemplate adding the stock in two tranches rather than all at once.

also read

French jetman Vince Reffet killed in training accident

Unwritten Mystery: Who & Why erected more than 7000 ancient Nuraghe Towers on an Italian island?

As the following chart shows, Tesla will be a heavyweight on the market-cap-weighted index from the go, with its current market cap of $419 billion placing it among the top 10 companies included in the S&P 500. With the first five spots all taken by major tech companies, Tesla would currently slot in between Walmart and Visa in the eighth rank.

source statista

Infographic: Tesla Set to Join the S&P 500 an Instant Heavyweight | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

