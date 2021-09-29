24.8 C
Athens
September 29, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Δεν αντιμετωπίζει ελλείψεις σε καύσιμα η Γερμανία

UniCredit revises Greek GDP growth to 8%…

Τουρκία – Αγνοούμενος συμμετείχε στις… έρευνες για…

Γερμανία – Παζλ για δυνατούς λύτες ο…

Χρ. Σταϊκούρας: Πιθανότητα χορήγησης επιδόματος φυσικού αερίου-…

Στο -0,39% η απόδοση στη δημοπρασία εντόκων…

«Κρυμμένο χρέος» των φτωχών χωρών προς την…

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Όχι σε επ’ αόριστον ανανέωση της…

Γερμανικός Τύπος: O Μακρόν θέλει προστασία της…

Τι είναι ο πύραυλος «hypesonic» που δοκίμασε…

Image default
Greek News

UniCredit revises Greek GDP growth to 8% for 2021

The Italian UniCredit made a significant revision of the growth prospects of the Greek economy this year, estimating that the growth rate will be 8% from the 5.7% it forecast before while maintaining its estimate for 2022 at 3%.

Public debt from 206% of GDP will be significantly reduced to 198% of GDP, remaining at these levels in 2022 while the budget deficit will move to 8.6% this year, to 3.5% in 2022 while the external deficit from 7.4% this year will be reduced to 5% of GDP for 2022.

also read

Greek-French pact is a game-changer in the Eastern Mediterranean – Article 2 provides for mutual military support

Σχετικα αρθρα

Where Living Is the Most Expensive (INFOGRAPHIC)

admin

Investment frenzy in Greece – 10 billion-euro deals closed from the start of 2021

admin

Fitch: Greece to see fastest annual GDP growth in 40 years

admin

Chinese Foreign Investment in Coal Power (infographic)

admin

How Much Do Countries Spend on Education? (infographic)

admin

How Long Does Apple Support Older iPhone Models? (infographic)

admin

Chinese billionaire loses an astonishing $27 billion

admin

Working hours needed to escape poverty at minimum wage for families (infographic)

admin

New online Tax Office portal to provide Greek taxpayers with plenty more services

admin

An iPhone for (Almost) Every Wallet (infographic)

admin

Apple’s Incredible 21st Century Growth (infographic)

admin

Cars Increasingly Ready for Autonomous Driving (infographic)

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign