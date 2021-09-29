UniCredit revises Greek GDP growth to 8% for 2021

The Italian UniCredit made a significant revision of the growth prospects of the Greek economy this year, estimating that the growth rate will be 8% from the 5.7% it forecast before while maintaining its estimate for 2022 at 3%.

Public debt from 206% of GDP will be significantly reduced to 198% of GDP, remaining at these levels in 2022 while the budget deficit will move to 8.6% this year, to 3.5% in 2022 while the external deficit from 7.4% this year will be reduced to 5% of GDP for 2022.

