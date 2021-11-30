13.4 C
Athens
November 30, 2021
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

Travel Stocks Crumble Amid Omicron Fears (infographic)

Δίκη Γκισλέιν Μάξγουελ: Ήξερε ακριβώς τι θα…

Ενόχληση στα τουρκικά ΜΜΕ για το αμερικανικό…

Αναπτυξιακοί νόμοι: Παρατείνονται οι προθεσμίες ολοκλήρωσης επενδυτικών…

Πληροφορική-Fast Finance

Αυστραλία: Τράπεζα χρέωνε ακόμη και νεκρούς

KKR και CVC εξετάζουν το ενδεχόμενο συνεργασίας…

ΕΛΓΕΚΑ: Στα 10,5 εκατ. τα EBITDA εννεαμήνου

Ασφάλειες: Τα μερίδια των ελληνικών εταιρειών στην…

Κορωνοϊός: «Ναι» στη νομοθεσία διαχείρισης της πανδημίας…

Image default
Greek News

Travel Stocks Crumble Amid Omicron Fears (infographic)

While the world was holding its breath, waiting for new information on the latest, possibly a more dangerous strain of COVID-19 that was discovered last week, markets reacted nervously on Friday. Stock prices sank and safe-haven assets rallied amid fears that the Omicron variant could spark new virus surges and rattle the fragile economic recovery.

Investors betting on a swift recovery of the battered tourism sector were closest to hitting the panic button on Friday, as governments around the world promptly imposed travel restrictions in an effort to contain the spread of what the WHO has classified as a variant of concern. While the travel bans so far mainly affect travel from South Africa, where Omicron was first identified, cases are popping up across the globe, making further travel restrictions likely if the strain turns out to be as dangerous as initially feared.

As the following chart shows, cruise lines were once again hit hardest by the sell-off as the three largest operators all suffered double-digit losses on Friday. Airlines and online booking companies also suffered losses that far exceeded the overall downward trend. At the other end of the spectrum vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna surged, while other “pandemic winners” such as Zoom, Peloton and Netflix also evaded the sell-off.

source statista

Infographic: Travel Stocks Crumble Amid Omicron Fears | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

Σχετικα αρθρα

Construction of the longest highway in Europe is underway in Crete

admin

Ten Greek shipowners in Lloyd’s top 100 List

admin

Covid Put a Dent in the Unstoppable Rise of Black Friday (infographic)

admin

Teleworking during Covid pandemic boosted productivity, survey shows

admin

Apple blocks sale of iPhones in Turkey, as the Lira continues its slide

admin

20-Year Returns: Monster Eats Apple for Breakfast (infographic)

admin

Turkish Lira continues its fall hitting new record low

admin

Jeff Bezos’ Little Helpers (infographic)

admin

Greeks lead the global race in ship ownership with 17%

admin

Turkish Lira falls to new record low

admin

PM Mitsotakis in London invites investors to Greece: “We have low taxes and less red tape”

admin

Greece: Unemployment dropped to 13% in September

admin
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign