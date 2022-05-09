22.3 C
Athens
May 9, 2022
ΣΥΜΒΑΙΝΕΙ ΤΩΡΑ:

OUZO VETO Μυτιλήνης: Στην Β.Σ. Καρούλιας η…

Πλεύρης για ανεμβολίαστους υγειονομικούς: Να εμβολιαστούν για…

Δένδιας σε τετραμερή: Οι απειλές και οι…

Greece – UAE: Strategic agreement for €4billion…

Αίγυπτος: Το Ισλαμικό Κράτος αναλαμβάνει την ευθύνη…

Το μεγάλο ταξίδι του Μακρόν για την…

Flexopack: Άσκηση 75.000 δικαιωμάτων στο πρόγραμμα διάθεσης…

Και η φον Ντερ Λάιεν υπέρ της…

Δένδιας στη Διάσκεψη Ελλάδας, Κύπρου, Ισραήλ, ΗΠΑ:…

Τσίπρας για εκλογές ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Γιορτή της Δημοκρατίας…

Image default
Greek News

Greece – UAE: Strategic agreement for €4billion investment in Greek economy signed

A strategic investment cooperation agreement was signed today in Abu Dhabi between the Hellenic Development Bank, the Hellenic Development Investment Bank and the ADQ of the United Arab Emirates, which is expected to finance investments worth 4 billion euros.

The cooperation agreement reflects the position of ADQ as a long-term investor in the Greek economy. Its investments are expected to accelerate the financing but also to support the development of key sectors of the Greek economy.

The agreement was ratified with the signatures between Mr. Ioannis Tsakiris, Deputy Minister of Development and Investment, and His Excellency Mohammed Hassan Alsagwadi, CEO of ADQ, while His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Z was also present during the event, along with the Prince of Abu Dhabi and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and the Prime Minister of Greece Mr. Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

See Also:

Nick Cave: New tragedy for musician – His second son died seven years after the death of his other child

The agreement seals the development of economic ties between the two countries and is expected to lead to significant investments in Greece. Hellenic Development Bank, Hellenic Development Investment Bank and ADQ are expected to invest separately and jointly in important sectors of the economy, including renewable energy sources, but also in infrastructure, agritourism, health technology and science projects, among others.

Σχετικα αρθρα

Musk expected to be temporary Twitter CEO after closing $44b takeover

admin

Nike vs. Adidas – Who sells more sneakers in the World? (infographic)

admin

Slovak minister says Italy may have paid for gas in roubles

admin

Shortage of Ukraine wheat set to push Somalia inflation past 10%

admin

Watch live PM Mitsotakis’ speech at the opening of the FSRU station in Alexandroupolis (video)

admin

The World’s Biggest Shipping Hubs (infographic)

admin

The Diversity Leaders of Europe (infographic)

admin

Musk-Twitter Deal One of the Largest Buyouts in History (infographic)

admin

Greece goes to markets with re-issuance of 7-year bond

admin

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion

admin

Everything we know about Neom, a “mega-city” project in Saudi Arabia with plans for flying cars & robot dinosaurs

admin

Standard & Poor’s: The Greek economy is being upgraded from BB to BB+

admin