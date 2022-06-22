Large € 840 million investment with golf course approved in Saronida, Attica

The Interministerial Committee for Strategic Investments in Greece approved a new strategic investment worth €840 million in Saronida Wednesday.

The investment is called the “SARONIDA OLYMPOS GOLF PROJECT” of the company “Vita Development Group” in the area of ​​Saronida, Attica.

According to the announcement of the Ministry of Development, the new strategic investment is expected to create more than 800 permanent jobs during its operation, while during the construction period of the project, more than 1,200 fixed-term jobs are expected to be created.

The investment concerns the tourist development of a property in the area of ​​Saronida aimed at the creation of complex tourist accommodation, with a golf course, a helipad, a tourist village, a tourist port, and facilities for the production of Renewable Energy Sources. Also included in the business plan is the construction of a solid waste management, desalination, and biological wastewater treatment plant.

It is a new upgraded and specialised tourism product of integrated and complex tourism development, fully integrated in the environment, harmonized with the principles of the “green” operation of companies with almost zero energy footprint.

VITA group of companies develops, invests in and manages real estate projects in Greece South East Europe and Western Africa. The group focuses on large-scale projects, mixed-use retail schemes and the development of commercial, business and theme parks, as well as Touristic developments, Residential Projects and Logistic Centers.