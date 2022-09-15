26.6 C
Athens
September 15, 2022
Greek News

Protests against high prices in Athens (photos)

Labour unions, pensioners’ unions, student unions, and other collective groups, protested against price hikes in all basic goods in front of the Greek Finance Ministry on Thursday.

“Our life does not fit into vouchers and passes. We will not foot the bill again”, “We do not compromise on high cost, signing a collective bargaining agreement with wage increases”, and “Cheap electricity for all the people”, are some of the slogans that dominated the demonstration in Attica at the Ministry of Finance.

Many Europeans are protesting across the continent the blowback of the steep cost rises in all goods due to the rapid spike in energy prices following sanctions imposed by the EU and the US on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine in February.

The protesters demanded “substantial increases in salaries and pensions, above the level of inflation, abolition of taxes on electricity and natural gas, on the items of broad basic consumption. Also, reduction of prices and caps on basic items, energy, fuel, and cancellation of debts. So that no house is left without electricity, water, telephone, and food”.

